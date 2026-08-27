EQS-News: Red Dot Distribution / Key word(s): Personnel

Red Dot Distribution Enters Its Next Chapter Under an Evolved Leadership Structure



27.08.2026 / 16:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





This leadership evolution reflects Red Dot Distribution's continued commitment to sustainable growth, stronger governance, and long-term value creation DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, August 27, 2026/APO/ --: Red Dot Distribution ( www.RedDotDistribution.com ), a leading technology distributor serving the Middle East and Africa, today announced plans to enter a new chapter of growth with a revised leadership structure. This move is aimed at sharpening its strategic focus, driving execution, and supporting its long-term ambitions across the region. After 25 years at the helm, Munir Bharwani transitions from CEO to Managing Director, where he will focus on the company's broader strategic vision and key stakeholder relationships. Nishad Mairal steps into the CEO role and will lead Red Dot's operations and growth agenda across the region. This leadership evolution reflects Red Dot Distribution's continued commitment to sustainable growth, stronger governance, and long-term value creation. Over the past 25 years, Red Dot Distribution has become one of the leading technology distribution companies in the region, connecting world-class technology vendors with a wide range of channel partners across diverse markets. The company has earned a solid reputation as a reliable partner within the technology ecosystem due to its continued efforts in building lasting relationships, its market expertise, and its focus on customer success. In his role as Managing Director, Munir Bharwani will focus on the company's long-term strategic direction, governance, key stakeholder relationships, and future growth opportunities. As Chief Executive Officer, Nishad Mairal will continue driving business performance, operational excellence, and the execution of Red Dot Distribution's vision as it expands its impact across the region. Commenting on the transition, Munir Bharwani, Managing Director of Red Dot Distribution, said: "We've always believed that staying true to our values, while embracing change, is the key to lasting success. This leadership transition reflects the maturity of our business and our confidence in the future. Nishad's experience and leadership are invaluable as we build on our strong foundation and look forward to what's next." Nishad Mairal, Chief Executive Officer of Red Dot Distribution, added: "Red Dot Distribution's success has always been driven by strong partnerships, exceptional people, and a commitment to creating value across the technology ecosystem. As we look ahead, our focus is not only on growing the business, but on expanding our impact across the markets we serve. Guided by our vision of Techquity, we are committed to creating greater access to technology, unlocking opportunities for our partners, and helping drive meaningful digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa. With the strength of our team, vendors, and channel community, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead." With a strengthened leadership structure and a clear strategic direction, Red Dot Distribution is well positioned to seize new opportunities in the rapidly evolving technology sector. The company remains dedicated to empowering its channel partners, enabling vendor growth, and delivering sustainable value throughout the Middle East and Africa. As technology continues to transform businesses and economies across the region, Red Dot Distribution remains committed to shaping the future of technology distribution through innovation, collaboration, and its vision of Techquity. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Red Dot Distribution. Download Images: https://apo-opa.co/4d6bflM About Red Dot Distribution:

Founded in 2001, Red Dot Distribution is a leading technology distributor serving the Middle East and Africa. The company connects global technology brands with an extensive network of channel partners through value-added distribution, market development, logistics, and enablement services. Guided by its vision of Techquity, Red Dot Distribution is committed to expanding access to technology, fostering growth opportunities, and delivering long-term value across the markets it serves.



27.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News