Yacht Club de Monaco: 6th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous 20 and 21 September 2026, two days focused on issues transforming marinas

MONACO, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just weeks to go to the 6th edition at the Yacht Club de Monaco, the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous has unveiled final details of its programme. Organised by M3 Monaco, a consultancy specialised in the development and management of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools, the event gathers marina managers, investors, architects, and industry players from 30 nations. The focus will be on major changes reshaping marinas, including new projects, investment, biodiversity, decarbonisation, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. It is supported by partners Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, ESA NanoTech, Bombardier, MB92 Group, Skytopia, Plus Marine, and Italian Yacht Masters.

The sector is booming with over a billion euros of investment committed globally to marine projects, driven by rising demand for berths and modernised infrastructure for superyachts (source August 2026: International Boat Industry).

An international line-up

To date, more than 30 companies have been selected in the Innovation category, while some ten marinas have confirmed their presence, alongside a strong selection of projects being showcased in the Architecture category led by nine professional architects and students. Participants span the whole value chain from innovative technologies and services to operations, investment and architectural design. All these initiatives are presented in the online E-Catalogue available at: https://sustainablesmartmarina.com/e-catalogue-2026

The two-day agenda includes conferences, roundtables, project presentations and networking sessions focused on key issues from environmental performance and technology innovation to business appeal and adapting marina facilities to new usages.

Operational priorities from day one

On Sunday 20 September after the exhibition opening, the first networking session gathers marinas, investors, innovative companies, partners and captains for three themed round tables focused on cybersecurity for connected marinas; new construction materials; and decarbonisation of the existing fleet. Informed by real-world experience, discussions will highlight solutions that have already been proven in the field.

Biodiversity, investment and architecture

The next day's discussions will highlight the growing role of biodiversity in marina development and new funding models for port infrastructure. Architects, engineers, and innovation companies will compare approaches to the challenges of adapting to climate change, energy generation, territorial integration, and evolving usage patterns. The goal is to identify development models that balance economic performance, resilience and sustainability.

From AI to new marina projects

In the afternoon the focus switches to artificial intelligence applied to the waterfront, the evolution of mooring facilities and new marina developments. Operators, architects, investors and captains will share their experiences of the design, financing and operation challenges facing port infrastructure, the overriding goal being to anticipate future needs of the yachting sector and coastal regions.

The day concludes with the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards ceremony to honour projects selected by an international jury that are helping shape the marinas of tomorrow.

Programme: https://sustainablesmartmarina.com/programme-2026

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f38cfda-f123-4e11-a40b-ebb8cdd8f25e