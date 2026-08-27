PSP Energy Berhad: PSP Energy Achieved a New Record with PAT of RM23 Million and Revenue Surpassing RM1.0 Billion in FY2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / PSP Energy Berhad ("PSP Energy" or the "Group"), an established provider of commercial fuel, bunkering and lubricants solutions in Malaysia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended 30 June 2026 ("Q4 FY2026"), closing its first financial year as a listed company with revenue of RM1.04 billion and profit after tax ("PAT") of RM23.0 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2026 ("FY2026"). The financial performance is a new record ever achieved by PSP Energy since it commenced operation.

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For Q4 FY2026, the Group recorded revenue of RM316.2 million, representing an increase of 13.1% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") from RM279.6 million in the preceding quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by a higher contribution from the Distribution of Fuel Products segment, which increased by RM38.1 million or 23.4% QoQ to RM200.7 million, supported by stronger orders within the bunkering sub-segment.

Despite heightened volatility in fuel prices coupled with intensive competition during the quarter, PSP Energy delivered gross profit of RM18.4 million and profit before tax ("PBT") of RM11.4 million, representing an increase of 18.1% QoQ. PAT rose 33.5% QoQ to RM9.3 million, compared to RM7.0 million in Q3 FY2026.

For FY2026, the Group achieved gross profit of RM57.5 million and PBT of RM30.6 million, while PAT reached RM23.0 million. The performance was achieved despite the recognition of RM1.4 million in one-off listing expenses incurred in connection with the Group's ACE Market listing in December 2025.

As part of its continue commitment to shareholders' returns, PSP Energy declared and paid a total of RM3.2 million in interim dividends during FY2026, comprising a first interim dividend of 0.20 sen per ordinary share and a second interim dividend of 0.10 sen per ordinary share. The total dividend paid represents a payout ratio of 13.6% over the Group's EPS of 2.2 sen in the FY 2026.

Mr. Ong Chee Seng, Group Managing Director of PSP Energy Berhad, said, "FY2026 marks an important milestone for PSP Energy as we surpassed RM1.0 billion in annual revenue and delivered a strong financial performance in our first year as a listed company. The growth reflects sustained demand across our core fuel trading, distribution and bunkering operations, supported by our ability to capture opportunities across essential fuel supply chains and on the back of the accommodative government policies to support and grow the Malaysian economy."

He added, "Looking ahead, we remain focused on strengthening our operating capabilities and expanding our market presence. The commencement of operations at our Tanjung Bruas storage facilities, the acquisition of an additional bunker vessel and the appointment of PSP Lubricants as an authorised distributor of Sinopec lubricant products provide a strong foundation to support our next phase of growth."

During FY2026, the Group achieved several strategic milestones. In April 2026, PSP Energy commenced operations at its bunkering and storage facilities at Tanjung Bruas Port, Melaka, increasing our non-movable storage capacity by 5 times from 1.5 megalitres to 7.5 megalitres. The Group also completed the acquisition of an additional bunker vessel in June 2026 with a rated 2.5 megalitres capacity, which is expected to commence operations upon completion of the necessary refurbishment works. With this, the Group is poised to deliver more volume to enhance our revenue trajectory moving forward.

Further strengthening our lubricants business, PSP Lubricants (M) Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, was appointed as an authorised distributor of Sinopec lubricant products for Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang. The appointment broadens the Group's product portfolio to provide more choices to our customers which will support our expansion into new regional markets.

Moving into FY2027, the Group remains cautiously optimistic on its prospects, driven by its expanded storage and bunkering capacities and broader lubricants distribution network on the backdrop of the positive growth of the Malaysian economy. The Group will continue to pursue growth opportunities while maintaining disciplined and effective cost and working capital management amid fluctuations in global fuel prices.

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About PSP Group

Established in 2010, PSP Group is a Malaysia-based downstream energy solutions provider involved in the trading and distribution of fuel products, marine bunkering services, and lubricants distribution. PSP Group has expanded its operational footprint and strengthened its capabilities across both land-based and marine fuel supply, building a growing presence in the downstream oil and gas value chain. Backed by its integrated offerings, industry experience, and commitment to operational reliability, PSP Group continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner to customers across commercial, industrial and marine sectors in Malaysia.

For more information, visit https://www.psp-group.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of PSP Energy Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: PSP Energy Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/psp-energy-achieved-a-new-record-with-pat-of-rm23-million-and-revenue-surpassing-1213264