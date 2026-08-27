Summary

Huawei Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, 2026. Huawei OceanStor Data Storage leverages a high-efficiency and unified AI data platform, excellent capacity density and energy efficiency, and future-proof data resilience to comprehensively meet the diverse needs of enterprise use cases.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The tech analyst firm Gartner has released the "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, 2026". Huawei has earned a spot in the Leaders Quadrant, the only non-North American vendor to do so.

Huawei OceanStor Data Storage continues to advance technological innovation, leveraging a high-efficiency and unified AI data platform, excellent capacity density and energy efficiency, and future-proof data resilience to comprehensively meet the diverse needs of enterprise use cases.

Huawei Data Storage operates in more than 150 countries and regions. It serves a wide range of customers across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, including those in the financial, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and public utilities sectors.

To learn more about Huawei storage products and solutions, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage

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