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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 16:54 Uhr
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Huawei Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, 2026

Summary

  • Huawei Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, 2026. Huawei OceanStor Data Storage leverages a high-efficiency and unified AI data platform, excellent capacity density and energy efficiency, and future-proof data resilience to comprehensively meet the diverse needs of enterprise use cases.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The tech analyst firm Gartner has released the "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, 2026". Huawei has earned a spot in the Leaders Quadrant, the only non-North American vendor to do so.

Huawei OceanStor Data Storage continues to advance technological innovation, leveraging a high-efficiency and unified AI data platform, excellent capacity density and energy efficiency, and future-proof data resilience to comprehensively meet the diverse needs of enterprise use cases.

Huawei Data Storage operates in more than 150 countries and regions. It serves a wide range of customers across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, including those in the financial, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and public utilities sectors.

To learn more about Huawei storage products and solutions, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-recognized-as-a-leader-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-storage-platforms-2026-302861951.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.