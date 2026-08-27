Kee Ming Group Berhad: Kee Ming Concludes Inaugural AGM with Strong Q1 FY2027 Performance

PETALING JAYA, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Kee Ming Group Berhad ("Kee Ming" or the "Company"), a mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering solutions provider, today concluded its First Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and announced a strong start to the financial year ending 31 March 2027 ("FY2027"). For the first quarter ended 30 June 2026 ("Q1 FY2027"), the Group recorded revenue of RM48.40 million, profit before tax ("PBT") of RM8.86 million and profit after tax ("PAT") of RM6.45 million.

Kee Ming Group Berhad

The Group recorded revenue of RM48.40 million for Q1 FY2027, increased RM6.55 million or 15.6% quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") from RM41.85 million in the immediate preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q4 FY2026"), driven by higher contributions from the industrial, commercial and residential sectors. PAT increased 6.1% QoQ to RM6.45 million from RM6.08 million, with PBT and PAT margins of 18.3% and 13.3% respectively.

Gross profit ("GP") stood at RM11.43 million, representing a GP margin of 23.6%. The margin normalised from 34.9% in Q4 FY2026 mainly due to a shift in project mix and the recognition of variation orders with comparatively lower margins. M&E engineering services remained the core business, contributing approximately 99.9% of Q1 FY2027 revenue.

As at 30 June 2026, Kee Ming's outstanding order book stood at RM206.4 million, up approximately 35.9% from RM151.9 million as at 31 March 2026. The enlarged order book includes a RM21.36 million hyperscale data centre electrical engineering contract and a RM70.0 million solar infrastructure contract in Kedah secured in June 2026, strengthening earnings visibility for FY2027.

At the inaugural AGM, shareholders received the FY2026 audited financial statements and considered 13 Ordinary Resolutions, including the re-election of Directors, re-appointment of Messrs. Ecovis Malaysia PLT as external auditors, share issuance authority and the recurrent related party transactions mandate.

The AGM followed a strong FY2026, when revenue rose 142.7% to RM151.49 million, PBT increased 112.6% to RM23.25 million and PAT grew 99.0% to RM16.27 million.

Ir. Liew Kar Hoe, Managing Director of Kee Ming Group Berhad said, "Our inaugural AGM marks an important chapter for Kee Ming. The strong growth achieved in FY2026, followed by a solid start to FY2027 and continued expansion of our order book, reflects the progress made in strengthening the Group's operating platform and project capabilities. We are pleased to begin FY2027 with stronger revenue and higher net profit. More importantly, our outstanding order book has expanded to RM206.4 million, giving us a stronger base for project execution. Our recent data centre and solar infrastructure wins also demonstrate the relevance of our electrical engineering, high-voltage and interconnection capabilities."

He added, "While gross margin normalised due to project mix and lower-margin variation orders, we continued to deliver healthy profitability. We remain disciplined in project selection and execution while actively tendering across industrial, commercial, clean energy, public infrastructure and interconnection facilities."

Looking ahead, Kee Ming remains positive on Malaysia's M&E engineering services market, supported by industrial expansion, infrastructure development, data centre investment and the energy transition. Leveraging its SPKK G7 licence holder status, the Group intends to pursue larger public infrastructure opportunities under the 13th Malaysia Plan alongside private-sector projects.

Following its ACE Market listing, Kee Ming is progressively deploying IPO proceeds to expand its project team and implement an enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system to strengthen execution capacity and operating efficiency. Supported by its enlarged order book and active tender pipeline, the Board remains optimistic about the Group's prospects for FY2027.

###

ABOUT KEE MING GROUP BERHAD

Kee Ming is a M&E engineering solutions provider with approximately 13 years of operating history, specialising in electrical engineering such as HV, MV, LV, and ELV installations, mechanical engineering services including ACMV and fire protection systems, as well as provision of M&E engineering services in clean energy-related segment including solar PV installation and EV charging solution. Headquartered in Ipoh, Perak, with branch offices in Selangor and Penang, the Company serves the industrial, commercial, residential and clean energy-related segments across Malaysia as well as others which mainly consist of public infrastructures and interconnection facilities, supported by strong technical expertise and proven project delivery capabilities.

For more information, visit https://keeming.com

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Kee Ming Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Kee Ming Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/kee-ming-concludes-inaugural-agm-with-strong-q1-fy2027-performance-1213266