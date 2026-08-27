US-based SolarWindow Technologies has announced the commercial launch of ElectroFlex, an ultra-thin, flexible solar product designed to generate electricity on flat and curved surfaces. The product targets applications where conventional PV modules face limitations due to weight, rigidity, or mounting requirements. The company describes ElectroFlex as a "peel-and-stick" solution that can be applied directly to various surfaces without frames, rigid glass, or conventional support structures. Its size and color can be customized to meet customer specifications. The new product consists of a five-layer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...