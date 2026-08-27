Julien's Auctions: JULIEN'S AUCTIONS ANNOUNCES "KAIJU KING: THE SOMPOTE SANDS LEGACY COLLECTION"

VISIONARY SCI-FI FILMMAKER SOMPOTE SANDS' PERSONAL COLLECTION OF ULTRAMAN HISTORY HEADS TO AUCTION FOR THE FIRST TIME COMMEMORATING THE PIONEERING FRANCHISE'S 60TH ANNIVERSARY

Rare Ultraman Promotional Flying Miniatures, Design Statues, Masks, Production Suits, Figurines, 3-D Paintings of Ultraman, Pigmon & Alien Baltan by Famed Designer Tohl Narita, Hand-Painted Original Poster Artwork& Beyond from Iconic FilmsHanuman and the Five Kamen Riders, Hanuman and the Seven Ultramen, Jumborg Ace & Giantand More

Plus, Archival Treasures from the Golden Age & Showa Era of Japanese Cinema Such as Sands' Script & Petri 7 35mm Camera Used on the Set of the 1962 Film ClassicKing Kong vs. Godzilla,1970s Era Vintage Kaiju Figures & Collectibles Including Bullmark, Bandai, Popy and More, Theatrical Posters Collection including Hand-Painted 1962/63 Japanese Films Poster with the Signatures of Akira Kurosawa, Ishiro Honda, Eiji Tsuburaya and Other Legendary Directors

EXCLUSIVE LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION EVENT

Wednesday, September 23, 2026 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions, the leading international entertainment auction house, announced today the Sci-Fi auction event of the season "KAIJU KING: THE SOMPOTE SANDS LEGACY COLLECTION" an exclusive live auction taking place Wednesday, September 23, 2026 in Los Angeles and online at juliensauctions.com

A remarkable archive of over 300 original film artifacts and memorabilia direct from the estate of the legendary filmmaker and tokusatsu (special effects) visionary Sompote Sands, will be offered at auction for the first time in history, spotlighting his work in the Ultraman universe (photo right: Ultraman Jack statue) and providing fans and collectors a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of the global pop culture phenomenon. The collection, amassed over five decades by the founder of Chaiyo Productions and displayed at his personally curated museum 'Sompote House' in Thailand, includes production used suits, monster miniatures, props, scripts, vintage hero figures, toys, original artwork and behind-the-scenes treasures. Artifacts from his early career and film apprenticeship in Japan including 1962's King Kong vs. Godzilla from production scripts (photo left seen in hands of Sompote Sands), photographs, film equipment to posters and more will also be highlighted.

Sompote Sands was Thailand's pioneering special-effects director and producer in the 1970s-1980s, revered for bringing giant heroes and mythological creatures to the screen in Southeast Asia. He helmed the iconic films Hanuman vs. 7 Ultraman, Hanuman and the 5 Kamen Riders, the superhero/kaiju film Jumborg Ace & Giant (photo right: Jumborg Ace & Giant original poster) and more, delivering his brilliant craft of practical effects and miniatures to audiences in his homeland of Thailand.

The forthcoming sale marks the first time Sompote Sands' personal production archive from his company Chaiyo Productions, representing his work and the culturally significant era of his time, will be available to the public. This auction joins all the excitement and events taking place around the world in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Ultraman. Since the premiere of Ultraman in 1966 (photo left: Ultraman Ace vending machine statue from Hanuman and the Seven Ultramen premiere), this cornerstone of Japanese pop culture has become an international phenomenon, generating a billion-dollar merchandising industry and spawning numerous sequels, spin-offs, and tributes worldwide and influencing anime, manga and the modern era of sci-fi filmmaking with blockbusters Power Rangers, Pacific Rim, and Ready Player One among others. (photo right: photo of young Sompote Sands on-set of 1962's King Kong and Godzilla, as part of a group of behind-the-scenes photos of the film being offered at auction)

"Sompote Sands was Southeast Asia's Steven Spielberg, a pioneer in science fiction filmmaking whose films blending Thai folklore storytelling and practical special effects wizardry filled audiences with cinematic wonder," said Catherine Williamson, Managing Director of Entertainment, Julien's Auctions. "This exceptional auction of artifacts from his film career and notably his cinematic contributions to the Ultraman franchise will not only excite fans and collectors of the worldwide cultural icon but also the booming global toy collectibles market with Sands' collection of rare film props, action figures and movie memorabilia from the cross-cultural Golden Age of Southeast Asian sci-fi film productions coming to auction for the first time."

Auction highlights include:

Original Production Suits, Masks, Props & Miniatures and Statues

An Ultraseven production mask from Hanuman and the Seven Ultramen , built of fiberglass with internal wiring for illuminated eyes and jewel. In the film, Ultraseven is one of the six Ultras that the Mother of Ultra sends from M78 to Earth to team up with Hanuman in order to defeat an army of kaiju that has emerged from the planet's interior. (estimate: $5,000-$7,000)

built of fiberglass with internal wiring for illuminated eyes and jewel. In the film, Ultraseven is one of the six Ultras that the Mother of Ultra sends from M78 to Earth to team up with Hanuman in order to defeat an army of kaiju that has emerged from the planet's interior. (estimate: $5,000-$7,000) An original Ultraman promotional flying miniature used to promote Hanuman and the Seven Ultramen , later hand-painted for director Sompote Sands' personal museum. Miniatures in this same style can be seen in the film as the Ultra Brothers fly to Earth to arrive for battle, and after they are victorious and returning to their home planet. (estimate: $1,000-$2,000)

, later hand-painted for director Sompote Sands' personal museum. Miniatures in this same style can be seen in the film as the Ultra Brothers fly to Earth to arrive for battle, and after they are victorious and returning to their home planet. (estimate: $1,000-$2,000) The original Jumborg Ace production suit torso , worn in Jumborg Ace & Giant , comprising a custom neoprene wetsuit and fiberglass/resin helmet. (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) In the film, Jumborg Ace (performed by Naoki Tachibana) is deployed to fight against the kaiju minions of Demon Go-Ne, who descend upon Earth in order to steal power for Demon Go-Ne's solar lens on the moon.

, worn in comprising a custom neoprene wetsuit and fiberglass/resin helmet. (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) In the film, Jumborg Ace (performed by Naoki Tachibana) is deployed to fight against the kaiju minions of Demon Go-Ne, who descend upon Earth in order to steal power for Demon Go-Ne's solar lens on the moon. A Jumborg Ace plaster mask , possibly created as a prototype for the graveyard scene where Demon Go-Ne vows revenge against Jumborg Ace for killing her kaiju colleagues in Jumborg Ace & Giant. (estimate: $300-$500)

, possibly created as a prototype for the graveyard scene where Demon Go-Ne vows revenge against Jumborg Ace for killing her kaiju colleagues in (estimate: $300-$500) A massive Ultraman Jack vending machine statue from the 1974 premiere of Hanuman and the Seven Ultramen at Bangkok's Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre. (estimate: $2,000-$3,000)

from the 1974 premiere of at Bangkok's Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre. (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) A "Fighting Star" fighter jet miniature from the production of Jumborg Ace & Giant seen throughout the film during kaiju battles. The jet is flown by members of the PAT (Protective Attacking Team) as they assist the giant heroes Jumborg Ace, the Giant, and Yak Wat Pho as they battle the various villains threatening the Earth. (estimate: $2,000-$3,000)

seen throughout the film during kaiju battles. The jet is flown by members of the PAT (Protective Attacking Team) as they assist the giant heroes Jumborg Ace, the Giant, and Yak Wat Pho as they battle the various villains threatening the Earth. (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) The original sword prop made of carved resin/fiberglass composite with hand-painted detailing used by the villainous kaiju Jum Killer, Jr. in Jumborg Ace & Giant (estimate: $700-$900)

made of carved resin/fiberglass composite with hand-painted detailing used by the villainous kaiju Jum Killer, Jr. in (estimate: $700-$900) A crocodile SFX Eye with static crocodile eye prop used for close-up shots related to the production of Sompote Sands' many crocodile related films-Crocodile (1980), Chalawan (1972), Krai Thong (1980), Crocodile Therakwad (1982), and Krai Thong 2 (1985). The SFX eye comprised of a metal mount opens and closes its eyelid via built-in hydraulics. (estimate: $500-$700)

Original Artwork by legendary Ultraman character designer Tohl Narita

An original three-dimensional painting of Ultraman signed by Narita and acquired directly from the artist. (estimate: $10,000-$20,000)

signed by Narita and acquired directly from the artist. (estimate: $10,000-$20,000) An original three-dimensional painting of Pigmon , signed by Narita and dated May 1990, featuring a handwritten note. (estimate: $5,000-$7,000)

, signed by Narita and dated May 1990, featuring a handwritten note. (estimate: $5,000-$7,000) An original late period three-dimensional painting of Alien Baltan featuring the kaiju floating in space above the planet Earth. (estimate: $5,000-$7,000)

featuring the kaiju floating in space above the planet Earth. (estimate: $5,000-$7,000) An Ultraseven prototype design statue in solid resin, created by Narita as an early concept for the 1967 television series. (estimate: $5,000-$7,000)

Original Poster Artwork

The hand-painted original poster artwork for Hanuman and the Five Kamen Riders , used for the Thai one-sheet poster. (estimate: $800-$1,000)

, used for the Thai one-sheet poster. (estimate: $800-$1,000) The hand-painted original poster artwork for Jumborg Ace & Giant, signed by the artist in Thai. (estimate: $800-$1,000)

Scripts & Behind-the-Scenes Treasures

Sompote Sands' personal Japanese production script for 1962's King Kong vs. Godzilla, where he worked on as a production assistant, annotated in his hand and accompanied by a framed on-set photo. (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) (

where he worked on as a production assistant, annotated in his hand and accompanied by a framed on-set photo. (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) ( A one-of-a-kind hand-painted and signed poster listing 1962/63 Japanese films, with the signatures of Akira Kurosawa, Ishiro Honda, Eiji Tsuburaya and other legendary directors. (estimate: $2,000-$3,000)

listing 1962/63 Japanese films, with the signatures of Akira Kurosawa, Ishiro Honda, Eiji Tsuburaya and other legendary directors. (estimate: $2,000-$3,000) Sompote Sands' personal Petri 7 "Green-O-Matic" 35mm camera, photo-matched to his time on the set of King Kong vs. Godzilla. (estimate: $300-$500)

Vintage Kaiju Figures & Collectibles

100 lots of rare and vintage sofubi figures of kaiju and heroes from franchises such as Ultraman, Godzilla including Banpresto and Bandai releases from 1983-2000, and more (each lot estimate range: $400-$600)

Film Posters Archive

A comprehensive archive of theatrical posters from Sompote Sands' career, including Tah Tien (signed by Sands), Jumborg Ace & Giant, Crocodile (uncensored version), Magic Lizard, and more (total 16 posters). (estimate: $300-$500)

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

"KAIJU KING: THE SOMPOTE SANDS LEGACY COLLECTION"

Wednesday, September 23

Julien's Studios 13007 S. Western Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249

10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

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At Julien's, we exist to bring those moments back into your life through iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections. Whether collaborating directly with artists, partnering with legendary estates, or working closely with discerning collectors, our auctions make culture pop with the promise of discovery and reconnection. From Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Ringo Starr to Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain-from LA to the world, we are where originals find their kind.

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