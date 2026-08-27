Fresha, the world's most recommended AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, is accelerating its expansion across the DACH region with the appointment of Mazen Tadli as General Manager of Germany, alongside the opening of Fresha's brand-new office located in the heart of Berlin.

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Mazen Tadli, General Manager of Germany and the DACH region at Fresha

The new office will serve as Fresha's regional base for scaling its commercial operations and strengthening its presence across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, some of Europe's most important beauty, wellness and selfcare markets. This move comes alongside Fresha's major global expansion, which includes establishing headquarters across Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and France. Working closely with Fresha's global leadership team, Tadli will focus on growing the local team, building relationships with businesses and industry partners, and helping more selfcare businesses benefit from Fresha's integrated booking, payments, marketplace and business management platform.

The appointment marks a new phase of dedicated, locally led growth for Fresha in the region. By combining experienced regional leadership with Fresha's global infrastructure, the company aims to deliver an experience tailored to the needs of DACH businesses, from independent professionals and owner-operated studios to multi-location groups and enterprise brands.

Mazen Tadli, General Manager of Germany at Fresha, commented:

"Germany, Austria and Switzerland have highly developed beauty and wellness industries, with ambitious businesses looking for technology that can support both their day-to-day operations and their long-term growth. Fresha has a significant opportunity to bring these businesses a fully connected platform that makes it easier to manage their operations, reach new clients and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

"My priority is to build a strong local presence and work closely with businesses across the region. By listening to our partners and combining that local understanding with Fresha's global technology and marketplace, we can deliver meaningful value for businesses of every size. I'm excited to lead Fresha's next chapter in DACH and build the team, partnerships and market presence needed to establish Fresha as the platform of choice for the region's beauty and wellness industry."

Tadli brings more than 12 years of experience in technology, business development and commercial leadership, with particular expertise in scaling digital platforms across the food and hospitality sectors.

Before joining Fresha, he spent more than six years at restaurant technology company Flipdish, initially serving as Country Manager for DACH before becoming General Manager for DACH and France. In these roles, he led regional market development and helped independent hospitality businesses adopt technology designed to strengthen their operations and digital sales.

Earlier in his career, Tadli served as Head of Business Development at bloomon, where he led growth initiatives in Germany and managed the infrastructure and teams supporting the company's expansion. He also held several leadership positions at foodora, including Head of Key Account Management for Germany, building and managing commercial teams in Hamburg and across the wider German market.

His appointment brings extensive experience in market entry, B2B growth and the development of high-performing local teams to Fresha's global organization.

William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha, commented:

"As Fresha rapidly scales across the globe, we're placing experienced commercial leaders in strategic markets where we can expand our presence and help local businesses grow. Fresha has always been built with a global-first approach, and with Mazen leading DACH, we're excited to accelerate our growth across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the rest of Europe. We're also opening 100 new sales positions in Germany to support this next phase of growth."

The DACH region now enters a new phase of locally led expansion within Fresha's global network. With dedicated regional leadership based in Berlin, Fresha will work to help businesses across Germany, Austria and Switzerland simplify their operations, connect with more clients and unlock new opportunities for growth.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management, and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow, and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

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