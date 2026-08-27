SMS Gadget: Bangladesh's Authorized Best Shop Delivers Latest iPhone Just One Day After Official Launch

Apple retailer SMS Gadget will bring the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold to Bangladesh just one day after Apple's global launch. Prices start near ?170,000, with 0% EMI available and pre-orders open now at 10% down. Available at 13+ branches nationwide and at smsgadget.com.

DHAKA, BD / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / SMS Gadget, one of Bangladesh's authorized Apple retailers, will bring the newest iPhone lineup to its stores just one day after Apple's global launch, a turnaround most local retailers can't match since unauthorized shops typically take weeks to stock new models.

As an authorized retailer, SMS Gadget sells only genuine Apple devices, sourced through official channels rather than grey-market imports. Every unit comes with full international warranty coverage and direct after-sales support, backed by the company's pricing on the new lineup detailed below.

Customers won't need to wait weeks or risk unofficial imports. They get the new iPhone at a transparent iPhone price, backed by a warranty that actually holds up.

Company Background

Founded in 2021, SMS Gadget has grown into one of Bangladesh's leading electronics retail chains, offering smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, home appliances, and tech accessories. All genuine and authorized products.

The company has built a strong base of repeat customers, supported by a dedicated after-sales team and a 0% EMI facility that lets buyers pay in easy installments. That combination of authentic products, consistent service, and flexible payment options has established SMS Gadget's reputation as a trusted name in Bangladesh's electronics retail market.

Product & Launch Detail

SMS Gadget will launch the full new iPhone lineup in Bangladesh this year. The lineup includes the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold. All three models arrive one day after Apple's global launch.

The iPhone price in Bangladesh runs higher than the global price. This is normal. Imported phones carry VAT. That adds extra cost on top of the base price.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max price starts near ?170,000. It goes up to ?280,000 based on storage size. Pre-orders are open now. Buyers pay just 10% in advance. The final iPhone price locks in on delivery day, not booking day.

Why This Matters

This speed brings real value to customers. There is no week-long wait. There is no need for grey-market imports.

The products are authorized. Buyers get full international warranty coverage. They get a genuine product guarantee. They get direct after-sales support too.

Most other retailers in Bangladesh take weeks to stock new iPhone models. Many use unofficial import channels. Warranty support is often limited or missing.

SMS Gadget's model stands apart. Authentic products reach customers faster. Real service backs every sale. It is not just a sale. It is a guarantee that stands behind it.

Statement from SMS Gadget Leadership

Mahide Hasan is the founder of SMS Gadget. He has a clear, long-term goal. He wants to open stores in every district of the country.

"We want every Bangladeshi to have access to genuine products," said Mahide Hasan, founder, SMS Gadget. "This goes for buyers in cities and in rural areas alike. We aim to offer affordable pricing and reliable service as the country's digital economy keeps growing."

Additional Offers

SMS Gadget is marking the launch with special offers. The 0% EMI facility now covers the entire new iPhone lineup. This makes it easier for customers to own the latest device without financial strain.

The company has also set up an exclusive in-store experience. Customers can visit flagship outlets and explore the new models hands-on. They can try the phones before taking them home.

Availability Info

The iPhone 18 lineup will be available at SMS Gadget's 13+ branches across Bangladesh. It will also be available on the official website, https://smsgadget.com/.

Customers can place preorders online. They can also visit their nearest outlet directly. For stock updates, pricing details, or booking help, customers can call the SMS Gadget hotline at 09617887733.

About SMS Gadget

SMS Gadget is Bangladesh's leading authorized retailer for Apple products. The company is known for authentic products, top-tier customer service, and trusted after-sales support.

SMS Gadget has operated since 2021. It runs 13+ branches nationwide. The company also sells smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, home appliances, and tech accessories.

A 0% EMI facility and a dedicated after-sales team have earned SMS Gadget lasting trust. Thousands of returning customers across Bangladesh rely on the brand.

Media Contact

Organization: SMS Gadget

Contact Person Name: Mahide Hasan

Website: https://smsgadget.com/

Email: smsgadgetbd@gmail.com

Contact Number: +8801778960957

Address: 81, Basement-01 Bashundhara city shopping complex

Address 2: 19 B Level 4, Block A Jamuna Future park 1205 Dhaka

City: Dhaka

Country: Bangladesh

SOURCE: SMS Gadget

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sms-gadget-bangladeshs-authorized-best-shop-delivers-latest-iphone-jus-1213267