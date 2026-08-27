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ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad: Harvest Miracle Q1 FY2027 Profit After Tax Jumps 358.4% to RM3.19 Million

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad ("Harvest Miracle" or the "Group") recorded revenue from continuing operations of RM64.21 million for Q1 FY2027, up 14.3% from RM56.19 million a year earlier, while profit after taxation ("PAT") jumped 358.4% to RM3.19 million from RM0.70 million.

Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad

Gross profit more than doubled to RM13.75 million from RM6.27 million. PAT attributable to owners of the Company rose 320.0% to RM2.99 million from RM0.71 million, while basic earnings per share improved to 0.15 sen from 0.04 sen.

The stronger performance reflected broader contributions from the Group's diversified businesses, particularly Property Investment, Moneylending, Manufacturing and Trading. This was accompanied by improved cash generation, with net cash from operating activities reaching RM7.25 million compared with a net outflow of RM2.57 million in the corresponding period.

The Property Investment Division contributed RM5.59 million in revenue, compared with no revenue contribution a year earlier. The contribution was mainly attributable to rental income generated from the Group's investment properties during the quarter.

The Moneylending Business Division recorded revenue of RM2.44 million, up 77.2%, supported by an expanded customer base and increased lending activities during the quarter.

Ms. Sherene Lee, Executive Director of Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad said "The first quarter reflects encouraging progress in the Group's transformation and a more diversified earnings base. The strong improvement in PAT reflects the progress across several of our businesses, alongside improved operating cash generation. Our focus remains on strengthening the quality and sustainability of these earnings while maintaining financial discipline as we execute our growth plans."

The Manufacturing Division recorded revenue of RM7.10 million, up 36.2%, supported by the new production line that commenced operations in May 2026.

The Trading Division recorded revenue of RM24.32 million, up 7.4%, supported by increased trading activities and a favourable product mix.

She added, "Looking ahead, Harvest Miracle will continue building a more balanced portfolio around manufacturing, construction materials trading, property investment and money lending. Our priority is to develop scalable businesses with tangible assets and recurring income potential, while allocating capital selectively and with a clear focus on long-term shareholder value."

The IT & ICT Division remained a major revenue contributor at RM26.13 million, broadly comparable with the corresponding quarter, while a favourable product mix supported higher margin contributions during the quarter.

As at 30 June 2026, total assets stood at RM539.87 million and total equity at RM466.56 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at RM57.27 million at the end of the quarter.

For manufacturing and construction materials, the Group expects Johor's demand fundamentals to remain constructive, supported by industrial expansion, residential development and potential spillover from the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. Combining in-house brick production with construction materials distribution is also expected to strengthen supply chain control and customer reach.

The Group continues to view its investment properties, including the Antara Genting project, as a potential source of recurring rental income and longer-term asset value, while moneylending remains an important earnings pillar. Harvest Miracle remains focused on execution, cost management and disciplined capital allocation to support sustainable growth.

###

ABOUT HARVEST MIRACLE CAPITAL BERHAD

Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad ("Harvest Miracle" or the "Group") is a diversified investment holding company listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Stock Code: 0060). The Group operates across six core business divisions comprising IT & ICT, trading, manufacturing, property, money lending and plantation, while actively expanding its consumer growth platform through strategic investments, including its 40% stake in Kaw Kaw Malaya Sdn. Bhd., the operator of the growing Kaw Kaw brand. Guided by disciplined capital allocation and a long-term value creation strategy, Harvest Miracle continues to pursue organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and partnerships to build sustainable businesses and deliver long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit https://www.hmcap.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh
Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Harvest Miracle Capital Berhad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/harvest-miracle-q1-fy2027-profit-after-tax-jumps-358.4-to-rm3.19-1213287

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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