Aidan Rees-Williams rejoins Viadex as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Viadex account director rejoins Viadex from Continent 8 Technologies to lead the company's commercial engine as demand for reliable and proven global technology deployment accelerates.

Aidan Rees-Williams joins Viadex as Chief Revenue Officer , returning to the business where he spent the first six years of his career.

, returning to the business where he spent the first six years of his career. He rejoins from Continent 8 Technologies, where he rose to Head of North American Sales, owning the North America P&L across cloud, connectivity, managed infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

where he rose to Head of North American Sales, owning the North America P&L across cloud, connectivity, managed infrastructure, and cybersecurity. As CRO he will build on Viadex's global deployment capability spanning more than 100 countries, alongside established practices across AWS, cloud, and managed services.

spanning more than 100 countries, alongside established practices across AWS, cloud, and managed services. His focus will be on long-term customer roadmaps that take on the complexity of sourcing, deploying, and managing technology globally.

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viadex, a global IT infrastructure and deployment specialist, has appointed Aidan Rees-Williams as Chief Revenue Officer. He rejoins as demand for global technology capability accelerates, bringing with him extensive experience and a clear focus on developing lasting customer roadmaps built around clear value propositions. Viadex has built a deployment capability spanning more than 100 countries alongside established practices across AWS, cloud, and managed services and a client base that includes some of the largest companies in the world.

"Viadex is entering its most exciting phase of growth when AI is reimagining what companies need from their infrastructure partners," says Rees-Williams. "Our goal is to enable clients to concentrate on their core goals while Viadex absorbs the complexity of sourcing, deploying, and managing technology globally. By deepening partnerships and taking on complexity, my commitment is to deliver measurable value at every stage for our customers and the business."

Rees-Williams joins from Continent 8 Technologies, the regulated managed infrastructure provider, where he progressed from Senior Account Director to Head of North American Sales. He owned the North American P&L and go-to-market across cloud, connectivity, managed infrastructure and cybersecurity for tier one operators that included FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM. He brings a direct and commercially rigorous approach to Viadex along with a genuine passion for building lasting client partnerships. His expertise sits at the intersection of technical infrastructure, regulated markets and commercial strategy.

"Aidan understands the business, the sector, and the client's requirements and returns with the experience we need to drive the next chapter of Viadex's growth. His track record of building enterprise revenue in some of the most demanding regulated environments in the world is highly relevant to our clients and our strategic goals," says Dino Cooper, Founder and CEO of Viadex.

"The opportunity in front of Viadex is significant, and Aidan is the right leader to capture it. He combines deep commercial rigour with a genuine understanding of what our customers are trying to achieve. I'm looking forward to working alongside him as we scale the business," concludes Dan Hayden-Hammond, Managing Director of Viadex.

About Viadex:

Viadex Global supports geographically dispersed enterprises by planning, delivering and managing projects across four continents and more than 190 countries. Headquartered in Surbiton, United Kingdom, Viadex was founded in 2001 and has built a reputation for delivering tailored IT solutions through a demonstrated global capability. Viadex's unique operational IP enables the consolidation of global supply chains, supporting the seamless global consumption of technology. The company's offerings are designed to drive digital transformation initiatives underpinned by robust compliance, governance, and risk management frameworks. For more information, go to https://www.viadex.com/

Viadex on: LinkedIn | YouTube | X.com | Facebook

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aidan-rees-williams-rejoins-viadex-as-chief-revenue-officer-302861794.html