Tidal Wave Auto Spa Makes Inc. 5000 for Seventh Consecutive Year

Industry-Leading Conveyor Car Wash Company Ranked No. 2,062 with 165% Three-Year Revenue Growth

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa , a leading conveyor car wash company and industry innovator, has made the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the seventh consecutive year, demonstrating sustained excellence and market leadership.

This year, Tidal Wave Auto Spa ranked No. 2,062 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list with an impressive 165% three-year revenue growth rate. The company's consistent presence on this elite list - from 2020 through 2026 - reflects its strategic expansion, operational excellence, and customer-centric approach that continues to reshape the car wash industry.

"We are honored to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 company for the seventh consecutive year," said Scott Blackstock, Founder and CEO of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "This achievement represents the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and our commitment to delivering an exceptional car wash experience at every location. Our growth trajectory reflects the strength of our business model and our ability to adapt and innovate in a competitive marketplace."

About the Inc, 5000

The Inc. 5000 class of 2026 represents companies that have demonstrated remarkable growth while navigating a complex economic landscape. These honorees represent entrepreneurial success and the resilience of American businesses across diverse industries. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, visit www.inc.com/inc5000

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has grown from a single self-service car wash in Thomaston, GA, to the nation's fifth-largest conveyor car wash company, with 328 locations across 30 states. The company is committed to providing customers with industry-leading car care technology and exceptional service while making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Through its annual Charity Day event and year-round fundraising programs, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has donated over $8 million to local programs and nonprofit organizations.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: www.tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-makes-inc.-5000-for-seventh-consecutive-year-1213263