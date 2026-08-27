Subaru of America: Treasure Valley Subaru in Idaho Receives 2026 Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award

Recognition honors commitment to community service, volunteer efforts, and employee empowerment

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced Treasure Valley Subaru, located in Boise, ID, as the winner of the 2026 Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award, recognizing the retailer for their deeply personal approach to embracing the Subaru Love Promise. The award is presented annually to one Subaru retailer (within the automaker's network of over 640 retailers) who has made a significant commitment to their customers and their community throughout the year, going above and beyond in their efforts to be More Than a Car Dealer.

Rob Studebaker, General Manager of Treasure Valley Subaru: "The Subaru Love Promise inspires me each day to empower our employees in their own personal lives, and to elevate the customer experience for everyone walking through our doors. Together, we are focused on the larger purpose of supporting our community and we know that by approaching every interaction with compassion and empathy, we are making a measurable difference with our charitable partners and the many lives they impact each day."

When Treasure Valley Subaru opened as a standalone retailer in 2020, they went all-in on a brand new 54,000 square foot facility, complete with off-road test track, dog park, and 48 service bays, knowing that their dedication to the Love Promise would deliver. Their team has always believed that leading with compassion and empathy will inherently improve the bottom line, ultimately providing more sustainable opportunities to help those in need, and over the last six years their sales have nearly tripled.



Subaru of America proudly recognizes Treasure Valley Subaru as the 2026 Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year for their deep commitment to supporting local charities and community organizations. From the Subaru Share the Love Event, to volunteer work including monthly meal-making, food drives, trash pickup events, back-to-school preparation, and vehicle donations, the entire Treasure Valley Subaru family consistently shows up to help with full hearts and sleeves rolled up.

Treasure Valley Subaru has been recognized as a Love Promise Customer and Community Commitment Gold winner from 2021 to 2025 and a HEART Award winner in 2026, supporting 19 local charities and community organizations in 2025 alone. One of their steadfast partnerships has been with Boise Rescue Mission, the largest provider of services to people experiencing homelessness in the state of Idaho, where employees volunteered over 860 hours in 2025. From the Subaru Share the Love Event, to volunteer work including monthly meal-making, food drives, trash pickup events, back-to-school preparation, and vehicle donations, the entire Treasure Valley Subaru family consistently shows up to help with full hearts and sleeves rolled up.

Subaru created the Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award to shine a spotlight on exceptional Subaru retailers who contribute to their local communities while making efforts to turn customer transactions into lifelong owner relationships. The Subaru Love Promise is a pledge to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru and to make a positive impact in the world.

This is the 12th annual Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award. For more information about the award, please visit: https://www.subaru.com/our-commitment/love-promise/retailer-recognition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How is the Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year chosen/what is the process?

A: Subaru retailers (how the automaker refers to dealerships) are evaluated based on their commitment to the Subaru Love Promise through exceptional customer experience and community involvement. The proprietary evaluation covers multiple performance and recognition criteria, ultimately recognizing those who best exemplify what it means to be More Than a Car Dealer.

Q: What are the charitable and volunteer requirements?

A: While there is not a distinct charitable donation or volunteer-hour requirement to be considered for Retailer of the Year, retailers must meet internal Subaru Love Promise participation thresholds. This includes evaluation of charitable organization support, employee volunteer activities, meaningful community partnerships, and a sustained commitment to making a positive difference where they live and work.

Q: What does Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year receive for the acknowledgement:

A: The Retailer of the Year is honored during the annual Subaru National Business Conference and presented on stage with a physical award. The recipient is celebrated through national recognition on Subaru marketing channels as well as through marketing materials in the retailer's local market.

Q: Why was the Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year established?

A: The Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award was established to recognize a retailer who exemplifies the Subaru Love Promise mission by going above and beyond in serving customers, supporting employees, and strengthening their communities. It highlights the meaningful work Subaru retailers do nationwide and showcases what it means to be More Than a Car Dealer.

Q: Who are the previous winners of the Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year?

A: 2015 - Concordville Subaru, 2016 - Evanston Subaru, 2017 - Subaru of Jacksonville, 2018 - Mark Miller Subaru, 2019 - Dewy Griffin Subaru, 2020 - Schulte Subaru, 2021 - Crews Subaru of Charleston, 2022 - Adventure Subaru, 2023 - Subaru of Las Vegas, 2024 - Five Star Subaru of Grapevine, 2025 - W&L Subaru.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $357 million to causes that Subaru and its customers care about, and Subaru employees have logged more than 130,000 volunteer hours. Through these actions and more, Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place.

Media Contacts:

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

For additional information, visit media.subaru.com.

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Treasure Valley Subaru employees joined by their family members are presented with the Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year Award for 2025 by executives from Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and Subaru Corporation of Japan (SBR) at the Subaru National Business Conference in Las Vegas, NV, Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Those featured in the photo include: From Treasure Valley Subaru - Kaneasha Andersen, Aaron Bingham, Jeremy Braadland, Jeff Cristler, Paula Doster, Bret Eshelman, Brian Fouts, Lisa Harp, Caitlin Loset, John P. Kiefer, Brandon Maynard, Rick Moorten, John Prevedello, Jake Rapp, David Roach, Samuel Sammons, Kasey Stanton, Robert D. Studebaker, and Samuel Weinreb. From SOA - Dave Adams, Alan Bethke, Yoichi Hori, Todd Lawrence, Brian Moscatelli, Troy Poston, Renee Rhem, Jeff Walters. From SBR - Atsushi Osaki

Find more stories and multimedia from Subaru of America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America

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SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/treasure-valley-subaru-in-idaho-receives-2026-subaru-love-promiser-retailer-of-the-year-1213308