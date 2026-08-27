Apex Entertainment Welcomes Garrett Holman as First Soccer Player in its NIL Program with Syracuse University

Orange Defender Joins Roster of Athletic Standouts as Apex Expands Its Multi-Year Commitment to Syracuse Athletics

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Apex Entertainment, a premier family entertainment destination with a location at Destiny USA in Syracuse, in conjunction with Mike Bristol's - 7 Enterprises Marketing Firm, LLC, announces a new NIL partnership with Syracuse University men's soccer defender Garrett Holman. The agreement marks the first time a Syracuse soccer player has joined Apex's multi-year NIL program. This extends a partnership that has previously spanned basketball, football, and lacrosse.

Since launching its NIL efforts in the fall of 2021, Apex has aligned with a steady stream of Orange standouts and now Holman brings Syracuse soccer into that circle for the first time, reflecting Apex's continued commitment to the full breadth of Orange athletics.

"Garrett represents everything we look for in an Apex partner," said Rob Luzzi, Senior Director of Marketing at RAVentures. "Soccer has been a gap in our Syracuse lineup, and there's no better player to fill it than Garrett. He's a hard-working and well-respected presence for a program that's earned its place among the best in the country."

A sophomore from Hamburg, New Jersey, Holman has quickly become a fixture of Syracuse's back line under head coach Ian McIntyre. After making six appearances as a freshman, he started in 19 matches during the 2025 season and scored his first collegiate goal in a 2-0 win over Cal last September. Before Syracuse, Holman was a United Soccer Coaches All-American and All-NEPSAC selection at Phillips Academy. He also competed for the New England Revolution Academy in MLS NEXT.

McIntyre has guided Syracuse since 2010 and has built one of the country's most successful programs including a National Championship team in 2022. He views partnerships like this one as part of what keeps the Orange culture strong beyond game day. "Building a strong culture happens off the field just as much as on it," said Coach McIntyre. "Partnering with Apex gives our guys a space to compete, laugh, and connect outside of training. That camaraderie shows up when it matters most. We're excited to continue to utilize Apex as we look for fun and creative ways for our guys to connect off the field."

Apex Entertainment has more than 55,000 square feet at its location in Destiny USA in Syracuse and offers bowling, bumper cars, arcade & VR games, laser tag, axe throwing, and other attractions. As with its previous Orange NIL partners, Apex will feature Holman in various marketing efforts in the region, giving fans another connection to the Syracuse soccer program on and off the pitch.

About Apex Entertainment

Apex Entertainment is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, Mass. and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

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Media Contact:

Eric Montague

Sleek Machine for RAVentures Hospitality Group

eric@sleekmachine.com

508-527-3312

SOURCE: Apex Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/apex-entertainment-welcomes-garrett-holman-as-first-soccer-player-1213268