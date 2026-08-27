Atlas Copco AB: Business Area President Power Technique Andrew Walker to retire

Nacka, Sweden, August 27, 2026: Andrew Walker, Senior Executive Vice President and Business Area President for Power Technique, has decided to retire. He will remain in his position up until the end of 2026.

Andrew Walker has held the position of Senior Executive Vice President and Business Area President Power Technique and has been a member of Atlas Copco's Group Management since 2014. He started his career with Atlas Copco in 1986.

"On behalf of the entire Group I would like to thank Andrew for his dedication and hard work, he has been a much appreciated and successful leader as well as a valued member of Group management", said Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group. "Andrew has significantly contributed to Atlas Copco Group's success during the last forty years developing our business in close partnership with our customers."



Andrew Walker will remain in his position up until the end of 2026. Recruitment for his successor will begin immediately.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

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