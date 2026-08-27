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WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 17:14
18,785 Euro
+1,51 % +0,280
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,74518,90519:03
18,77018,88019:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 17:30 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Atlas Copco AB: Business Area President Power Technique Andrew Walker to retire

Nacka, Sweden, August 27, 2026: Andrew Walker, Senior Executive Vice President and Business Area President for Power Technique, has decided to retire. He will remain in his position up until the end of 2026.

Andrew Walker has held the position of Senior Executive Vice President and Business Area President Power Technique and has been a member of Atlas Copco's Group Management since 2014. He started his career with Atlas Copco in 1986.

"On behalf of the entire Group I would like to thank Andrew for his dedication and hard work, he has been a much appreciated and successful leader as well as a valued member of Group management", said Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group. "Andrew has significantly contributed to Atlas Copco Group's success during the last forty years developing our business in close partnership with our customers."

Andrew Walker will remain in his position up until the end of 2026. Recruitment for his successor will begin immediately.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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