Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors Reports Q2 2026 Results as Product Growth, Record Pipeline and Customer Ramps Position Company for Growth Acceleration

Pipeline grows to USD 1.2 billion, Product Revenue Increases 18% Year-Over-Year As Sivers Prioritizes Resources to Deliver on Growing Production Orders for 2027.

Kista, Sweden - August 27, 2026 - Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced its interim report for the second quarter of 2026. The quarter marked continued progress in Sivers' transition from development-driven NRE revenues toward scalable product revenues supported by customer production ramps. The deliberate reallocation of resources towards upcoming product ramps while scaling down NRE activities weighed on near-term financials. Product revenue increased 18% year-over-year, while the company's opportunity pipeline expanded to USD 1.2 billion in July, up 268% from December 2025.

Strategic transition toward product-led growth

During the quarter, Sivers continued to reallocate resources from NRE projects toward product ramp preparation. The strategic shift is designed to support a more scalable, product-led business model and position the Company for a transformational 2027. Sivers expects the impact of this transition to become visible in Q4 2026 and accelerate through 2027 as multiple programs progress toward volume production.

Financial Highlights:

Net sales amounted to SEK 53.8 m (61.4), corresponding to a decrease of 12% year-over-year, or 10% adjusted for currency effects.

Product/HW revenue increased by 13% year-over-year, or 18% adjusted for currency effects, reflecting progress toward customer production ramps.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled SEK -35.5 m (-20.9), reflecting revenue timing effects and resource allocation toward upcoming product ramps.

EBITDA was impacted by a SEK 42.9 m non-cash social security accounting expense related to the strong appreciation of the company's share price during the quarter.

Profit/loss before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -98.3 m (-22.5).

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) was SEK -116.9 m (-40.3).

Profit/loss after tax amounted to SEK -115.0 m (-50.6).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -70.0 m (-20.1).

Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK -0.38 (-0.19).

Equity per share amounted to SEK 2.97 (3.55).



Strategic and Operational Highlights in the quarter:

Announced collaboration with Jabil on an energy-efficient 1.6T pluggable optical transceiver module.

Conducted directed share issues amounting to approximately SEK 825 m in gross equity capital.

Announced the evaluation of a potential dual listing of shares on Nasdaq New York.

Tachyon Networks expanded its fixed wireless access portfolio through a USD 1.5 m development partnership with Sivers.

Microelectronics Commons strengthened its commitment to Sivers with year-two funding.

Announced strategic collaboration with GlobalFoundries to develop advanced silicon photonics solutions for the AI infrastructure market.

Received a USD 8.2 m production order from ALL.SPACE for Ka-band beamforming ICs, supporting a 2027 production ramp.

Welcomed new Sivers Board members Joakim Nideborn and Helena Svancar.



Strategic and Operational Highlights after the end of the period:

Announced that Sivers' lender Bootstrap Europe exercised its conversion right under the existing convertible loan, resulting in conversion of the USD 12 m loan into equity.

Sivers Board completed purchase of shares as approved by the AGM.

Announced a USD 3.4 m program with SemiNex for next-generation InP light sources used to power AI data centers.

Announced that Bootstrap Europe exercised all its warrants within the current debt financing.

Opportunity pipeline expanded to USD 1.2 billion in July 2026, representing a 268% increase from year-end 2025.

"Q2 product revenue increased year-over-year, and we are consciously reallocating resources to support several customer programs that are advancing toward production," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "Our North Star remains delivering to our long-term financial model from 2028 onwards. With a healthy balance sheet, a USD 1.2 billion opportunity pipeline, and a continuing flow of production orders, we are singularly focused on enabling the transformation into a product business in 2027, our next relevant horizon that matters."

An online presentation of the Q2 Interim Report will be held at 19:00 (CEST) on August 27, 2026.

Register for the webinar at: https://sivers-semiconductors.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

This disclosure contains information that Sivers Semiconductors is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication through the contact person set out on August 27, 2026, 18:00 CEST.

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

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Company Contact

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO

ir@sivers-semiconductors.com