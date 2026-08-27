EQS-News: Visual Semiconductor Inc / Key word(s): Alliance

Collaboration on 65-Inch 8K GF3D Television



27.08.2026 / 18:20 CET/CEST

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Cystar, Incergo and Visual Semiconductor Collaborate on 65-Inch 8K GF3D Glasses-Free 3D Television The Family Television That Finally Delivers Immersive 3D - Nothing to Wear, Nothing Watching You Back LUXEMBOURG and FREMONT, Calif. - Cystar, Incergo S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG), and Visual Semiconductor, Inc. today announced they are collaborating on the upcoming release of a 65-inch 8K GF3D glasses-free 3D television for the home. 3D television failed the first time because it asked the audience to wear something. This one asks for nothing. Combining Visual Semiconductor's proprietary GF3D technology with advanced plenoptic display technology, the television is designed to deliver immersive 3D to the naked eye from the sofa - no glasses, no headset, no privacy-invading eye-tracking. Everyone in the room sees immersive 3D from their own seat, with nobody stuck in a sweet spot and nothing to pair, charge or pass around. What families can watch • Films and episodic television in glasses-free 3D • Streaming services and on-demand libraries • Live sport and live events in immersive 3D • Concerts, music and performance • Documentary, nature and travel programming • Console and cloud gaming • Glasses-free 3D video calls with family and friends • Personal photos and home video in immersive 3D A new reason to upgrade For the first time in a decade, the living-room screen is being developed to offer something other than more pixels - a premium home entertainment centerpiece that changes how a film feels rather than simply how sharp it looks. Expected features • 65-inch premium display, 8K Ultra HD resolution • GF3D glasses-free 3D technology • Advanced plenoptic display technology • AI-enhanced image processing • Whole-family glasses-free viewing • No privacy-invading eye-tracking required Specifications, demonstrations, availability and pricing are expected to be announced in the future. About Cystar Cystar develops advanced display and visualization technologies for next-generation consumer electronics. About Incergo S.A. Incergo S.A. is a Luxembourg-based technology company listed on the Vienna MTF, focused on bringing advanced display technologies to market. About Visual Semiconductor, Inc. Visual Semiconductor develops proprietary GF3D glasses-free 3D technology utilizing advanced plenoptic display technology for televisions, monitors, tablets, laptops, rolling smart displays and smartphones. GF3D is a trademark of Visual Semiconductor, Inc. Contacts Investor Relations

INCERGO S.A.

Investors@visualsemi.com

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