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WKN: A2QNAR | ISIN: GB00BL6NGV24 | Ticker-Symbol: 3U2
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 12:00
0,905 Euro
-3,72 % -0,035
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
DR MARTENS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DR MARTENS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8960,92019:03
0,9000,91519:03
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 18:24 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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THE DR. MARTENS LOAFER COLLECTION: FROM SEASONAL STAPLE TO YEAR-ROUND ESSENTIAL

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of loafers and Dr. Martens does it best. Rooted in unmistakable DM's DNA, each style reimagines the classic leather loafer silhouettes with a contemporary take, creating must have, versatile shoes, taking wearers through Summer and the seasons beyond.

'The loafer has become one of the most versatile shoes in the modern wardrobe. The penny loafer traces its roots back to early 20th-century Europe but became a fashion statement among students in 1950s America, emerging alongside the rise of youth culture. Today, the silhouette is worn year-round, with creatives, designers and the zeitgeist embracing loafers as a smart alternative to trainers and a reliable investment piece that moves effortlessly between seasons.'
- John Hensman, Head of Design - Footwear: Dr. Martens

A fan favourite, the Adrian Tassel Loafer offers a chunkier take on the formal tassel loafer. Crafted from rich Burgundy Arcadia leather, these shoes bring a bold edge to day to night summer dressing. Built on DM's signature air-cushioned sole and finished with Goodyear-welted heat-sealed construction, they combine all day comfort with Dr. Martens durability.

Versatility is key when dressing for warmer weather, and the Penton Loafer in Spiced Brown does just that. Features include a moc toe, penny slot and deep cleats; balancing iconic detailing, with bold, chunky proportions for a more relaxed take. Crafted from Mayhem leather, the corrected grain delivers a smooth finish whilst maintaining depth and character, designed for wearers who never compromise on style. The chunky loafer is complete on a BEN sole with air-cushioned comfort and signature yellow welt stitching, great for wearers on the go.

The Mayfare Loafer, is the ultimate penny loafer, complete in Polished Black Smooth leather, is a staple for elevated dressing this summer. Inspired by heritage design, it's moc toe shape and penny strap detailing pay homage to classic design, perfect for smartening up a casual look. Built on a V18 low-profile sole with subtle welt, it offers a sleeker take on some of DM's more classic styles.

Finally, the Delapre Penny Loafer, crafted from Repello Calf suede, offers a great take on the timeless leather loafer. Part of the Made in England range, the material is a fine grade suede from the legendary C.F. Stead tannery. Each pair is treated with a Scotchgard finish for enhanced protection against water and stains, making them the perfect companion for a summer on the move. Signature penny slot and moc toe detailing are paired with iconic Dr. Martens touches, including the heat-sealed, groove-edge construction and signature air-cushioned sole.

The Dr. Martens loafer collection is available to shop now via drmartens.com, and in Dr. Martens stores and through selected retailers.

ADRIAN ARCADIA LEATHER TASSEL LOAFERS
CHERRY RED - ARCADIA LEATHER

PENTON LOAFER MAYHEM LEATHER
SPICED BROWN - MAYHEM LEATHER

MAYFARE SMOOTH LEATHER LOAFERS
BLACK - POLISHED SMOOTH LEATHER

DELAPRE PENNY REPELLO CALF SUEDE LOAFERS
BROWN - REPELLO CALF SUEDE MB

ABOUT DR. MARTENS
Dr. Martens is an iconic British footwear brand founded in Northamptonshire, England. Its first silhouette, the 1460 boot - named after the date it was produced - rolled off the production line on 1st April 1960. Originally chosen by workers for their air-cushioned comfort and durability, "Docs" or "DM's" were later adopted by musicians and subcultural pioneers who took them from the street to the global stage.

Over six decades later, Dr. Martens operates in more than 60 countries and employs around 3,600 people. The company continues to honour the brand's heritage through its 'Made in England' footwear, manufactured at its original Northamptonshire factory, while meeting global demand from multiple high-quality production sites across Asia. All our products are made with an unwavering commitment to craft, combined with innovative techniques.

A brand built to put a bounce in the step of those who stand out from the crowd, Dr. Martens is available through Direct-to-Consumer (Retail and Ecommerce) and Wholesale channels. The brand's collections range from its Original silhouettes - The Icons such as the 1460 boot, 1461 shoe, 2976 Chelsea boot, and Adrian loafer - to modern franchises like the Zebzag, Buzz, and Lowell. The lineup also includes an extensive range of sandals, a dedicated Kids collection, and a curated selection of bags, small leather goods, and accessories.

Every Dr. Martens product reflects craftsmanship, heritage, timeless style, comfort, and versatility. Having transcended generations, the brand stays as relevant today as it was at its inception. Its signature yellow welt stitching, grooved sole edges, and scripted "With Bouncing Soles" heel loops remain iconic symbols recognised around the world.

Dr. Martens plc (DOCS.L) is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

For more information, visit www.drmartens.com or www.drmartensplc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-dr-martens-loafer-collection-from-seasonal-staple-to-year-round-essential-302862044.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.