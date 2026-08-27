Aldebaran Resources Inc.: Aldebaran Resources and Centauri Minerals Announce Completion of Spin-Out Transactions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) ("Aldebaran") and its former subsidiary Centauri Minerals Inc. TSX-V: CENT) ("Centauri" and together with Aldebaran, the "Companies") are pleased to announce that they have completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Aldebaran spun out 18,544,058 common shares of Centauri ("Centauri Shares") held by Aldebaran to its shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 26, 2026 (the "Aldebaran Shareholders") 18,544,058 common shares of Centauri ("Centauri Shares") held by Aldebaran.

The Arrangement was completed pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) effective at 12:01 a.m. (Calgary time) on August 27, 2026 (the "Effective Time"). In accordance with the Arrangement and at the Effective Time, each Aldebaran Shareholder received in exchange for each common share of Aldebaran (the "Aldebaran Shares"): (i) one new common share of Aldebaran (the "New Aldebaran Shares"), and (ii) 0.10 of a Centauri Share.

The New Aldebaran Shares (CUSIP and ISIN Numbers 01408J302 and CA01408J3XXX, respectively) will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and OTC Markets under the same symbols as the previously existing shares of Aldebaran (TSX-V: ALDE and OTCQX:ADBRF). Aldebaran Shareholders are not required to take any action with respect to the New Aldebaran Shares, and Direct Registration System statements representing the New Aldebaran Shares will be forwarded to all Aldebaran Shareholders.

As a result of the Arrangement, Centauri is now a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta, and the Centauri Shares (ISIN: CA15139C1XXX; CUSIP: 15139C105) have been approved for listing and trading on the TSX-V under the symbol "CENT" effective August 26, 2026. Trading of the Centauri Shares is expected to resume on Monday, August 31, 2026. Aldebaran Shareholders are not required to take any action with respect to the Centauri Shares that were distributed to them, and Direct Registration System statements representing those Centauri Shares will be forwarded to all Aldebaran Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2026

Further information concerning Centauri and the Arrangement is available in Aldebaran's information circular dated June 26, 2026, which is filed under Aldebaran's SEDAR+ profile, or in Centauri's TSXV Listing Application, which is available on Centauri's SEDAR+ profile, at www.sedarplus.ca.

Subscription Receipt Conversion

As previously announced, prior to closing the Arrangement, Centauri completed a private placement offering of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") for gross proceeds of $25,486,000. As part of the closing of the Arrangement, all of the Subscription Receipts converted into Centauri Shares on a one-to-one basis, resulting in the issuance of 25,486,000 Centauri Shares to former holders of Subscription Receipts. In connection with the Subscription Receipt conversion, the net proceeds of the private placement were released to Centauri.

None of the securities issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and any securities issued pursuant to the Arrangement have been issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Centauri Structure

Following closing of the Arrangement, there are 76,866,001 Centauri Shares issued and outstanding, comprised of: 21,455,943 Centauri Shares or approximately 27.9% that remain held by Aldebaran, 18,544,058 Centauri Shares or approximately 24.1% transferred to Aldebaran Shareholders, 25,486,000 Centauri Shares or approximately 33.2% issued upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts and 11,380,000 Centauri Shares or approximately 14.8% held by investors in the initial financing completed by Centauri in October 2025. Additionally, 5,010,000 Centauri Shares are issuable pursuant to outstanding Centauri share purchase options and 2,000,000 Centauri Shares are issuable pursuant to outstanding performance warrants.

Technical Report

An independent Technical Report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects in respect of Centauri's Rio Grande gold-copper project (the "Rio Grande Project"), has been filed on SEDAR+. The technical report was prepared by Benjamin Sanfurgo, FAusIMM of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. for Centauri and Aldebaran and is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Rio Grande Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Salta Province, Argentina", with an effective date of April 13, 2026, as amended on June 22, 2026 (the "Rio Grande Technical Report"). The Rio Grande Technical Report is available on Centauri's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Centauri's website. The Rio Grande Project is Centauri's "Qualifying Property" within the meaning of TSX-V policies.

For further information or to subscribe to the Centauri news list, please contact:

Sam Leung

CEO and Director, Centauri Minerals Inc.

Phone: +1 416 206 4187

Email: sam.leung@centauriminerals.com

Website: centauriminerals.com

Ben Cherrington

Manager, Investor Relations, Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Phone: +44 7538 244 208

Email: ben.cherrington@aldebaranresources.com

Website: aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 Aldebaran announced an updated mineral resource estimate for the Altar project, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024). In October 2025 Aldebaran announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Altar Project (independent technical report prepared by SRK Consulting Inc, Denver, Colorado, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Altar Project San Juan, Argentina", dated September 30, 2025 - see news release dated October 30, 2025).

About Centauri Minerals Inc.

Centauri Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on Northern Argentina, a mining region of increasing global significance. Centauri holds a 100%-interest in a portfolio of exploration projects spanning approximately 40,000 hectares in the provinces of Salta, Jujuy, and Catamarca, which was spun-out from Aldebaran Resources Inc. The most advanced is the Rio Grande gold-copper project located in Salta, which has an independent National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant mineral resource estimate that highlights significant gold, copper and silver quantities. Centauri has offices and facilities in Salta, Argentina and Vancouver, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran and/or Centauri, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aldebaran or Centauri. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran and/or Centauri expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to: the timing for the resumption of trading on the TSX-V or the commencement of trading on OTC Markets and similar statements may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's or Centauri's control, which include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the outcome of the Arrangement, the risk that actions by third parties, including any governmental or regulatory authority, could delay or otherwise adversely affect the securities of the Companies; and risks related to Aldebaran's and Centauri's respective businesses. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran and Centauri believe that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran and Centauri do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.