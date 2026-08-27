Defence Holdings Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27
27 August 2026
London, UK
Defence Holdings PLC
("Defence" or "the Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Defence Holdings PLC ( ALRT ) announces it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 1500 BST on 22 September 2026 at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG.
Further details on the arrangement for this AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM. The Notice of AGM, together with a Form of Proxy, has been posted to shareholders. The Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website.
About Defence Holdings PLC (ALRT)
Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is the UK's first listed software-led defence company. Its five-year strategic plan focuses on delivering sovereign digital capabilities across national security, resilience, and defence readiness.
Website: www.defenceplc.com
Media Enquiries
Andrew Roughan, Director
Defence Holdings PLC
Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551
Email: press@defencetechnologies.com