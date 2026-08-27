Defence Holdings Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

27 August 2026

London, UK

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence" or "the Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Defence Holdings PLC ( ALRT ) announces it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 1500 BST on 22 September 2026 at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG.

Further details on the arrangement for this AGM are set out in the Notice of AGM. The Notice of AGM, together with a Form of Proxy, has been posted to shareholders. The Notice of AGM is also available on the Company's website.

About Defence Holdings PLC (ALRT)

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is the UK's first listed software-led defence company. Its five-year strategic plan focuses on delivering sovereign digital capabilities across national security, resilience, and defence readiness.

Website: www.defenceplc.com

Media Enquiries

Andrew Roughan, Director

Defence Holdings PLC

Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551

Email: press@defencetechnologies.com