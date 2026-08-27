



TAIWAN, Aug 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp will launch the second Poketomo conversational AI character in December 2026, with plans to roll it out in Taiwan as well.Poketomo is a conversational AI character designed to stay by your side, respond to your feelings, and serve as a companion for everyday conversation. Since the launch of the first Poketomo character, with its innocent personality last December, it has continued to build dialogues with users through both the robot and a dedicated smartphone app.The second character was inspired by the manga currently being featured on the official X account (@mia_to_nanami). The character is self-assured, a little gruff and not always straightforward but truly caring toward its users. Though somewhat awkward, it stays close to its hard-working users with sincere, unpretentious words. By spending more time together, the bond grows closer, and the character begins to reveal unexpected sides of itself.Living with two Poketomo characters also opens up new ways to enjoy Poketomo. When the two are near each other (*1) they may start chatting freely with one another. Their conversations begin unexpectedly, bringing gentle, heartwarming moments to everyday life.In addition, the range of original accessories designed to enhance the Poketomo experience will be expanded. New items will include clothing and hats for Poketomo, as well as pouches that allow users to take their companion along on outings (*2). A Poketomo Ambassador Program will also be launched. New merchandise and other initiatives will be developed by incorporating feedback and ideas from users.The second Poketomo character will be unveiled in advance at the Sharp booth during Tokyo Toy Show 2026, which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto-ku, Tokyo, from Thursday, August 27 to Sunday, August 30, 2026.Main Features1. The second character: A self-assured, little gruff and not always straightforward, but truly caring toward its users2. Enjoy spontaneous conversations between Poketomo characters3. Expanded lineup of Original Poketomo accessories, including clothing, hats, and pouches for outingsSeries Name: Conversational AI Character PoketomoProduct Name: Meerkat-Inspired CharacterCompanion robotSmartphone appModel Number: SR-C02M-HPrice (Tax Included): Open pricing / from JPY 495/monthRelease date: December 2026(*3)*1 The two Poketomo characters must be registered in advance to the same app. This feature can be used with any combination of the first and second characters.*2 Sold by Cork, Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Yohei Sadoshima, CEO) through Cork Store, the e-commerce site operated by the company.*3 The smartphone app is shared with the first Poketomo character. An update is planned in conjunction with the launch of the second character.The second Poketomo characterhttps://global.sharp/corporate/news/images/260825-a-7.pngExample of different conversation styles (When users say, "You're cute!")https://global.sharp/corporate/news/images/260825-a-8.pngSmartphone App: Screen image (in Japanese)https://global.sharp/corporate/news/images/260825-a-9.pngScene from the Poketomo Manga (in Japanese)https://global.sharp/corporate/news/images/260825-a-10.jpg* Poketomo logo, POKETOMO and Poketomo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SHARP Corporation.Information on this product is also available on the following website:https://poketomo.com (in Japanese)About SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work.For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.