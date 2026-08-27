Consolidated revenue of €1.9 million as of the end of June 2026

Cash balance of €26.9 million as of June 30, 2026 prior to receiving Research Tax Credits and grants under the France 2030 plan

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible), a next-generation biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for sepsis and critical care based on a proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, today provides an update on its activity and cash position as of June 30, 2026.

With regard to its core and strategic business focused on developing innovative therapies aimed at improving patients' lives, the Company did not generate any revenue during the quarter, as ABIONYX Pharma continued to provide its bioproduct free of charge in connection with applications for Compassionate Use Authorization (AAC).

The ABIONYX Pharma Group reported consolidated half-year revenue of €1.9 million for the first half of 2026, which was generated entirely by its subsidiary IRIS Pharma through its contract research organization (CRO) activities in ophthalmology. Based on the information available as of the date of this press release, the Company anticipates that IRIS Pharma's revenue for fiscal year 2026 will remain broadly stable compared to that of fiscal year 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the ABIONYX Pharma Group's consolidated cash and cash equivalents stood at €26.9 million following the financing transaction announced on June 18 and prior to the receipt of Research Tax Credits and grants under the France 2030 plan. The Company's financial visibility extends through the end of 2028.

Selected financial information (IFRS)*

€m Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Revenue from biotech activity 0.0 0.0 Revenue from IRIS Pharma 1.9 2.1 Total revenue 1.9 2.1 Other revenue 0,0 0.0 Total revenue income and revenue 1.9 2.1 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 26.9 3.4

*The data presented reflect the consolidated financial statements as of June 30 of each fiscal year, as the Group's scope of consolidation has not changed. The H1 2026 financial statements have not yet been approved by the Board of Directors and are currently undergoing a limited review by the statutory auditors.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company focused on sepsis and critical care, developing breakthrough biotherapies for serious conditions for which there are no effective treatments. Through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma designs innovative biologics and next-generation HDL carriers that target the immune-inflammatory dysregulation at the core of sepsis and other severe diseases. Driven by recognized scientific expertise, a differentiated pipeline, and an expanding global clinical network, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine therapeutic standards for sepsis and become a key player in intensive care.

Disclaimer:

The statements contained in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include all matters that are not historical facts and can generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "should," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "is expected to," "will continue," "may," "is likely to," "forecasts," or similar expressions, including their variations and negative forms or comparable terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; they involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and ABIONYX Pharma's actual operating results, financial condition, and the development of the sector in which it operates may differ materially from those indicated or suggested in the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if ABIONYX Pharma's operating results and financial condition, as well as developments in the sector in which it operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, such results or developments are not necessarily indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. ABIONYX Pharma does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in this document, whether as result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

ABIONYX Pharma

infos@abionyx.com