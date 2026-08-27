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WKN: A1H6UR | ISIN: KYG211501005 | Ticker-Symbol: H0Q
Stuttgart
27.08.26 | 19:31
2,509 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Hong Kong 50
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5072,55620:01
2,5062,55620:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD2,5090,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.