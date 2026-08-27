

EQS Newswire / 27/08/2026 / 19:15 CET/CEST

BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2026 - China Hongqiao Group Limited (China Hongqiao), a globally leading aluminum enterprise, has recently been honored with the Circular Economy Leadership Award at the 2026 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards held in Singapore. The award recognizes the company's outstanding contributions to the development of recycled aluminum. Organized by Enterprise Asia, the award marks the third consecutive year that China Hongqiao has received this honor, underscoring international recognition of its long-standing commitment to green manufacturing and the circular economy.



Zouping China Aluminum Valley

As one of the global leaders in the aluminum industry, China Hongqiao has placed sustainability at the heart of its corporate strategy. The company has actively aligned itself with China's "3060" dual carbon goals and pioneered its "25·55" Climate Action Target, pledging to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2055. To realize this vision, the company has been driving a comprehensive green transformation across its entire value chain, spanning clean energy substitution, efficient resource utilization, low-carbon technology development, and process reengineering.



Notably, China Hongqiao has built a closed-loop industrial chain encompassing mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, deep-processing and advanced materials, and recycled aluminum. By expanding its recycled aluminum business, the company has not only significantly reduced its reliance on raw material extraction but also achieved substantial cuts in energy consumption and carbon emissions. Data shows that, compared with conventional electrolytic aluminum production, recycled aluminum can reduce energy consumption by nearly 95% and cut greenhouse gas emissions by over 85%, delivering significant environmental benefits and offering a model for the industry.



Hashtag: Binzhou

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News Source: Binzhou Information Office

27/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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