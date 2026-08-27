TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest): TestMu Conference 2026: TestMu AI's Flagship Event Marks a New Milestone in the World of Agentic Engineering and Quality

Over 75,000 Registrations, 145 Speakers, and Unprecedented Insights into the Future of Agentic Software Development and Autonomous Quality

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, concluded the fifth edition of the Testµ ('TestMu') Conference 2026, a 3-day virtual summit to discuss the future of agentic engineering and quality, and establish a clear, actionable vision for the industry's shift to autonomous software development.

The conference had a massive global convergence of talent and ideas, attracting over 75,000 registrations from testers, developers, engineering leaders, AI/ML engineers, and community members from the software testing and development community across 120+ countries. The event saw outstanding engagement, with 10,000+ attendees, underscoring the critical importance of the topics and the conference's role as an essential forum for the world's top engineering talent.

The agenda was driven by a historic gathering of industry titans and enterprise leaders from the world's most innovative companies, including Microsoft, Meta, Replit, Databricks, Glean, Hinge Health, Salesforce, Piramal Finance, and others. The speaker roster featured Luis Héctor Chávez, Chief Technology Officer, Replit; Francesca Lazzeri, Principal Group Director, Microsoft; Thomas Dohmke, Co-Founder and CEO, Entire; Dona Sarkar, Chief Troublemaker - Microsoft Enterprise AI Advocacy, Microsoft; Rushabh Mehta, Software Engineer, Meta; Nilesh Dalvi, Engineering Leader, Glean; Rashi Agrawal, Head of AI, Hinge Health; Viktoria Semaan, Principal Technical Evangelist, Databricks; and many others.

Three core industry imperatives emerged from the summit's 96 sessions, panels, and workshops. First, trust must be engineered, not assumed, as AI agents take on a growing share of the engineering workload, rigorous evals, verification layers, and continuous validation are the only way to make autonomous systems trustworthy at scale. Second, agentic workflows must graduate from pilots to production, enterprises need production-grade quality gates, observability, and governance to move AI-driven engineering beyond experimentation and into mission-critical delivery. Finally, the human quality layer will define the winners of the agentic era, engineering leaders must build the culture, skills, and operating models that allow teams to adopt, supervise, and genuinely trust AI coworkers.

"This year, Testµ (TestMu) Conference marked the moment the industry moved from talking about agentic AI to engineering it responsibly," said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of TestMu AI. "Across three days, we saw the world's best engineering minds converge on a shared conviction: autonomous systems demand autonomous quality. The conversations and innovations unveiled here will define how software is built, tested, and shipped for the next decade. Our commitment is to continue empowering this community with the platform and vision needed to lead the agentic era."

The conference was supported by a rich ecosystem of partners, including Accenture, Capgemini, LTIMindtree, Microsoft, Persistent, Wipro, and many others.

Building on this monumental success, TestMu AI has announced that the sixth annual Testµ Conference will return from August 24-26, 2027, promising to once again gather the world's brightest minds to push the boundaries of technology.

To learn more, visit: https://www.testmuai.com/testmuconf-2026/

Register for TestMu Conference 2027 here: https://www.testmuai.com/testmuconf-2027/

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a Full-Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality. AI-native by design, the platform enables testing of web, mobile, and enterprise applications at any scale across real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

For more information, visit www.testmuai.com

Media Contact

Nikhil Saxena

Corporate Communication Manager

TestMu AI

nikhils@testmuai.com

+919870981968

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