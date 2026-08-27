Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt darf dieser Small-Cap US-Kunden an die Crypto.com-Börse führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2026 20:14 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

www.blinkvoice.com: Blink Voice Launches Clio Integration for Law Firms

New integration connects the Blink Voice cloud phone system with Clio's legal practice management platform, letting attorneys place calls, log call activity to matters, and capture billable time without leaving Clio.

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Blink Voice, a New York-based business communications provider, today announced an integration between its cloud phone system and Clio, the legal practice management platform used by law firms worldwide. The integration connects inbound and outbound calls to the corresponding Clio contact and matter, giving firms a single record of client communication.

Attorneys spend a significant portion of their day on the phone, but that time often goes unrecorded. Calls placed from a mobile phone never make it into the case file, time entries get reconstructed from memory at the end of the week, and staff answering intake calls have no visibility into the caller's history. The Blink Voice integration addresses this by treating the phone system as part of the case file rather than a separate application.

Key capabilities

  • Click-to-call any Clio contact directly from the contact or matter record, using the firm's caller ID rather than a personal number

  • Automatic call logging back to Clio with date, duration, and direction, attached to the associated matter

  • Screen pop on inbound calls, showing the matching contact and open matters before the call is answered

  • Billable time capture, converting call duration into a time entry on the matter

  • Call recording and voicemail access from within the matter record

  • Firm-wide reporting on call volume, response times, and intake activity

"The firms we work with told us the same thing repeatedly: they were losing hours every week to calls that never got logged and time that never got billed. This integration removes that step entirely. The call happens, and Clio has it."

- Filippo Bellia, CEO, Blink Voice

The Blink Voice integration for Clio is available now to Blink Voice customers. Firms can request a demonstration or find setup instructions at www.blinkvoice.com.

About Blink Voice

Blink Voice is a business communications company headquartered in Uniondale, New York. The company provides cloud phone systems, SIP trunking, and networking services to local, regional, and national organizations, including auto attendant, ring groups, call recording, video conferencing, and CRM integration.

Media Contact
Filippo Bellia, Blink Voice
filippo@blinkvoice.com

SOURCE: www.blinkvoice.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/blink-voice-launches-clio-integration-for-law-firms-1213497

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.