www.blinkvoice.com: Blink Voice Launches Clio Integration for Law Firms

New integration connects the Blink Voice cloud phone system with Clio's legal practice management platform, letting attorneys place calls, log call activity to matters, and capture billable time without leaving Clio.

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Blink Voice, a New York-based business communications provider, today announced an integration between its cloud phone system and Clio, the legal practice management platform used by law firms worldwide. The integration connects inbound and outbound calls to the corresponding Clio contact and matter, giving firms a single record of client communication.

Attorneys spend a significant portion of their day on the phone, but that time often goes unrecorded. Calls placed from a mobile phone never make it into the case file, time entries get reconstructed from memory at the end of the week, and staff answering intake calls have no visibility into the caller's history. The Blink Voice integration addresses this by treating the phone system as part of the case file rather than a separate application.

Key capabilities

Click-to-call any Clio contact directly from the contact or matter record, using the firm's caller ID rather than a personal number

Automatic call logging back to Clio with date, duration, and direction, attached to the associated matter

Screen pop on inbound calls, showing the matching contact and open matters before the call is answered

Billable time capture, converting call duration into a time entry on the matter

Call recording and voicemail access from within the matter record

Firm-wide reporting on call volume, response times, and intake activity

"The firms we work with told us the same thing repeatedly: they were losing hours every week to calls that never got logged and time that never got billed. This integration removes that step entirely. The call happens, and Clio has it."

- Filippo Bellia, CEO, Blink Voice

The Blink Voice integration for Clio is available now to Blink Voice customers. Firms can request a demonstration or find setup instructions at www.blinkvoice.com.

About Blink Voice

Blink Voice is a business communications company headquartered in Uniondale, New York. The company provides cloud phone systems, SIP trunking, and networking services to local, regional, and national organizations, including auto attendant, ring groups, call recording, video conferencing, and CRM integration.

Media Contact

Filippo Bellia, Blink Voice

filippo@blinkvoice.com

SOURCE: www.blinkvoice.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/blink-voice-launches-clio-integration-for-law-firms-1213497