NetEase Games and Starry Studio: Once Human Now Available on PS5 and XBOX

Free-To-Play Strange Worlds Survival Title Also Reveals Ocean Expansion

The Largest Content Update Yet

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Games and Starry Studio announced that their hit free-to-play strange worlds survival title, Once Human is out now on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. The launch offers unique advantages across platforms, featuring Day One availability with exclusive perks on Xbox Game Pass, alongside customized DualSense immersion features for PlayStation 5 players.

Once Human Opening Night Live Trailer

The console launch coincides with a host of exciting features in the game, including first-person perspective, which lets players switch seamlessly between third-person and first-person, plus full support of cross-play and cross-progression, allowing current PC and Mobile players to continue their experience on console and play with friends wherever they are.

Xbox Game Pass Membership Benefits

For our XBOX Game Pass members, we've prepared some exclusive perks to kickstart your journey. Subscribers can claim an Exclusive Avatar, a META PASS Benefit Card, a Discount Voucher Bundle, and Battle Pass XP Cards. And the outfits will be updated monthly.

Next-Level Immersion with PlayStation 5 DualSense

PlayStation 5 players can look forward to an enhanced sense of tactile immersion thanks to deep DualSense wireless controller integration. Adaptive Triggers physically reflect your actions, building tactile resistance when drawing a bow string. These subtle sensory touchpoints draw players deeper into the anomaly, making the world feel truly alive.

Biggest Expansion to Date Revealed: The Living Ocean Brings New Horror

Also announced is the Ocean Expansion: ISLES OF ABYSS, Once Human's biggest content update to date, arriving in October across all platforms. This new content delivers a revolutionary survival gameplay experience spanning across islands, the ocean surface, and the deep sea. The ocean is a living entity, where players encounter gazing tower, ghost ships, and mechanical behemoths of the deep. To survive these harsh waters, players must build their Exclusive Sea Fortress, starting with a simple wooden raft and freely building and upgrading their mobile maritime sanctuary.

With islands to venture, and the most dangerous sea monsters to encounter, this expansion takes players to a boundless, ever-evolving ocean that guarantees a fresh and thrilling survival experience every time.

Download Now: https://g.oncehuman.game/c/9zc301

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