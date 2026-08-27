Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt darf dieser Small-Cap US-Kunden an die Crypto.com-Börse führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 21:35
434,00 Euro
+1,89 % +8,05
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA Industrie 30
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
433,60433,9021:37
434,00434,2521:37
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 20:36 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

NetEase Games and Starry Studio: Once Human Now Available on PS5 and XBOX

Free-To-Play Strange Worlds Survival Title Also Reveals Ocean Expansion
The Largest Content Update Yet

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Games and Starry Studio announced that their hit free-to-play strange worlds survival title, Once Human is out now on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. The launch offers unique advantages across platforms, featuring Day One availability with exclusive perks on Xbox Game Pass, alongside customized DualSense immersion features for PlayStation 5 players.

Once Human Opening Night Live Trailer

The console launch coincides with a host of exciting features in the game, including first-person perspective, which lets players switch seamlessly between third-person and first-person, plus full support of cross-play and cross-progression, allowing current PC and Mobile players to continue their experience on console and play with friends wherever they are.

Xbox Game Pass Membership Benefits

For our XBOX Game Pass members, we've prepared some exclusive perks to kickstart your journey. Subscribers can claim an Exclusive Avatar, a META PASS Benefit Card, a Discount Voucher Bundle, and Battle Pass XP Cards. And the outfits will be updated monthly.

Next-Level Immersion with PlayStation 5 DualSense

PlayStation 5 players can look forward to an enhanced sense of tactile immersion thanks to deep DualSense wireless controller integration. Adaptive Triggers physically reflect your actions, building tactile resistance when drawing a bow string. These subtle sensory touchpoints draw players deeper into the anomaly, making the world feel truly alive.

Biggest Expansion to Date Revealed: The Living Ocean Brings New Horror

Also announced is the Ocean Expansion: ISLES OF ABYSS, Once Human's biggest content update to date, arriving in October across all platforms. This new content delivers a revolutionary survival gameplay experience spanning across islands, the ocean surface, and the deep sea. The ocean is a living entity, where players encounter gazing tower, ghost ships, and mechanical behemoths of the deep. To survive these harsh waters, players must build their Exclusive Sea Fortress, starting with a simple wooden raft and freely building and upgrading their mobile maritime sanctuary.

With islands to venture, and the most dangerous sea monsters to encounter, this expansion takes players to a boundless, ever-evolving ocean that guarantees a fresh and thrilling survival experience every time.

Download Now: https://g.oncehuman.game/c/9zc301

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/once-human-now-available-on-ps5-and-xbox-302862153.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.