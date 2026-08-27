GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ CEO to Present AI-Powered Direct Store Delivery Growth Story to Investors in New York

Chairman and CEO Brett H. Pojunis to detail the PRISM+ technology platform, the Company's hub network, and its roadmap to national scale at an NYC investor conference next month.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered distributor modernizing the Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model serving gas stations, convenience stores, and specialty retailers, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brett H. Pojunis will present at the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference , taking place September 9-10, 2026, at The Westin New York Grand Central in New York City.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 2:10 - 2:30 PM ET

Location: Room 2, The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017

Presenter: Brett H. Pojunis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Format: Company presentation followed by a live question-and-answer session

Conference Page: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

Presenting the GPOX Growth Story

Mr. Pojunis will show individual and institutional investors how the Company has spent the past three years rebuilding a conventional distribution business into a technology-driven DSD platform. His presentation is expected to cover:

The PRISM+ platform: the Company's in-house AI technology stack supporting routing, inventory management, order flow, and data analytics across the network.

The hub model: strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs designed to extend reach and drive delivery density without proportional overhead.

Operating traction: store growth, revenue per store, and gross margin performance as the model scales.

The market opportunity: a large, underserved slice of the convenience retail channel that the Company is positioned to consolidate.

The roadmap: the Company's path from a rebuilt operating platform to a leading nationwide DSD network.

"We are not pitching an idea, we are presenting an operating business with 3+ years of audited financials," said Brett H. Pojunis , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GPO Plus, Inc. "The hubs are built, the trucks are running, and PRISM+ is in the field. Events like this put our story in front of investors who evaluate dozens of companies a year, and I welcome the challenging questions. Twenty minutes on stage and an open Q&A is exactly the right format for a company with something real to show."

Review the GPOX Investor Memos

Investors who cannot attend in person can review the same material the Company presents. GPOX maintains an online Investor Memo landing page covering the operating model, hub network, unit economics, and market opportunity at gpoplus.com/memo , with both editions of the memorandum available directly:

Retail Investor Memorandum: gpoplus.com/rmemo

Institutional Investor Memorandum: gpoplus.com/imemo

Additional investor materials, filings, and updates are posted at gpoplus.com/investors .

Attend the Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference convenes more than 50 presenting companies across biotechnology, clean energy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing with institutional investors, fund managers, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Full conference details are available at https://moodycapital.com/conference/ .

Investor registration is also available directly on the event page .

Can't Make It to New York? Subscribe to GPOXPulse

GPOXPulse is the official weekly newsletter of GPO Plus, Inc., giving forward-thinking investors a way to get the latest information as quickly as possible, directly from the source. Every edition is Reg FD-compliant and includes company updates, milestones, and answers to investor-submitted questions. Sign up at gpoplus.com/pulse .

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered distribution company focused on modernizing Direct Store Delivery (DSD) for gas stations, convenience stores, and specialty retail. The Company operates a technology-enabled network of Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs designed to efficiently serve a fragmented and historically underserved segment of the market. Its in-house proprietary platform, PRISM+, supports routing, inventory management, and data analytics, helping improve operational efficiency and decision-making across the network. The Company's long-term objective is to build a leading nationwide DSD platform by consolidating a highly fragmented market and aligning product selection with consumer demand.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

About Moody Capital Solutions

Moody Capital Solutions is an independent broker-dealer providing capital markets and mergers and acquisitions solutions for companies from seed stage through growth and public listing. The firm emphasizes direct senior-level involvement and offers services that include rights offerings, private placements, public financing, debt financing, and M&A advisory. Moody Capital Solutions is a member of FINRA/SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.moodycapital.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's operating model, growth strategy, projected revenue, revenue per store, gross margin, store-count targets, the timing of expected milestones, the performance and commercialization of PRISM+ and other technology developed by GPOX Labs, the Company's competitive position, and any statement that does not relate solely to historical or current fact. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "targets," "potential," "path to," "run rate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

The safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not available to the Company because the Company is an issuer of penny stock as that term is defined in Rule 3a51-1 under the Exchange Act. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: the going concern qualification in the Company's most recent audited financial statements and the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's recurring net losses, working capital deficit, and cumulative deficit; the Company's limited cash on hand; significant customer concentration, including reliance on one customer for a substantial majority of revenue; the Company's need for substantial additional capital, the absence of any committed source of such capital, and the likelihood that any future capital raise will be dilutive to existing shareholders; execution risk in scaling store count, per-store revenue, and operating leverage; competitive dynamics in the DSD and convenience distribution industry, including from larger and better-capitalized competitors; regulatory changes affecting specialty product categories; the availability of qualified drivers, warehouse personnel, and key personnel; the development, deployment, and commercialization of PRISM+ and other technology, including the risk that platforms in internal alpha or beta deployment do not perform as expected when scaled; the concentration of voting control in the holder of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock; integration risks associated with any acquisition; the Company's status as a penny stock issuer and OTCQB-listed company, including limited liquidity, limited analyst coverage, and price volatility; general economic, financial market, and geopolitical conditions; and the additional risk factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

###

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gpoplus-otcqb-gpox-ceo-to-present-ai-powered-direct-store-delive-1213526