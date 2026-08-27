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ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2026 20:38 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Wyyerd Fiber Launches 100% Fiber Internet In Gilbert - Celebrates Office Grand Opening

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Wyyerd Fiber, Arizona's top-rated internet provider, officially launched its 100% fiber-optic network today, bringing residents speeds up to 8 GIG, alongside tailored commercial fiber packages for local businesses. The news was celebrated alongside the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce and Town officials with a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the grand opening of Wyyerd's new office.

"From remote work to online learning to the everyday devices connecting our homes, broadband is now essential infrastructure," said Gilbert Mayor Scott Anderson. "Wyyerd recognized that need, and we're proud to celebrate the activation of their first Gilbert network hub. This milestone is a meaningful step forward in giving our residents more choice and better access to the fast, dependable internet they rely on."

Verified by Ookla as Arizona's fastest and most reliable internet provider, Wyyerd offers residents speeds up to 8 GIG with equal upload and download speeds. Wyyerd is known for featuring simple, transparent pricing with no contracts, no data caps, and no hidden fees. Local residents and business owners are invited to stop by the new office, meet the team, and learn more about getting connected.

"Opening our doors and activating our network in Gilbert marks an exciting new chapter," said Travis Nance, COO of Wyyerd Fiber. "Our mission is to give local communities a superior internet experience, and we look forward to getting to know our neighbors, supporting local businesses, and bringing the East Valley a truly dependable fiber optic network."

The Gilbert community is encouraged to visit the new office at 1425 N. Hobson Street, check service availability for their home or business at wyyerd.com, or call (480) 900-0018.

About Wyyerd Fiber

At Wyyerd Fiber, we're passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet on our industry-leading Fiber Optic Network with speeds up to 8 GIG for residential and business use. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored to each community, supported by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time.

About Ookla
Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence, providing data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved.

Media Inquiries, please contact:

Jonah Pollack
Senior Vice President, Marketing
Email: media.az@wyyerd.com

SOURCE: Wyyerd Fiber



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/wyyerd-fiber-launches-100-fiber-internet-in-gilbert-celebrates-office-grand-open-1213544

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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