NX3 Commercial Group LLC: NX3 Commercial Group's Marco Zando Closes Back-to-Back Net Lease Deals Totaling $6.9 Million

Rising Senior Associate represents buyers on a Starbucks in Jacksonville, FL and a Walgreens in Amarillo, TX

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / NX3 Commercial Group, a national net lease investment sales brokerage, today announced the back-to-back closings of two single-tenant net lease assets totaling $6,911,000, both brokered by Senior Associate Marco Zando, who represented the buyer in each transaction.

The pair of closings - a corporate Starbucks drive-thru in Jacksonville, Florida and a Walgreens in Amarillo, Texas - traded within weeks of one another to separate capital sources, underscoring the depth of buyer demand for well-located, credit-tenant net lease product across both coastal and secondary markets.

Starbucks | Jacksonville, FL - $2,661,000 | 6.14% Cap Rate

Zando represented an all-cash buyer in the acquisition of a drive-thru Starbucks positioned along a heavily trafficked retail corridor in Jacksonville. The site sits within an established node anchored by The Home Depot, CVS, PNC Bank, Dunkin', and multiple national quick-service and fuel operators, providing durable cross-shopping traffic and long-term real estate fundamentals.

The transaction closed at $2,661,000, representing a 6.14% cap rate.

"Jacksonville continues to be one of the strongest retail growth markets in the Southeast," said Zando. "The buyer wanted a hard-corner, drive-thru asset with a tenant they didn't have to think twice about. We were able to get it done cleanly and on their timeline."

Walgreens | Amarillo, TX - $4,250,000 | 8.61% Cap Rate

In the second closing, Zando represented a 1031 exchange buyer purchasing an all-cash Walgreens in Amarillo, Texas at $4,250,000, a 8.61% cap rate. The asset delivered the yield and closing certainty the exchange required, with Zando coordinating diligence and closing mechanics against the compressed timeline that 1031 identification and closing windows demand.

"Exchange buyers don't have the luxury of a long runway," Zando said. "Our job is to eliminate surprises. We identified the right asset, underwrote it fast, and closed it inside the window."

A Rising Producer

The two closings mark a notable stretch for Zando, who has quickly established himself as one of the firm's most active young producers. Operating out of NX3's Fort Lauderdale headquarters, he has built a practice centered on buy-side representation for private capital, 1031 exchange investors, and family offices seeking passive, credit-backed net lease income.

"Marco represents exactly the kind of producer we built NX3 to develop," said Rob Zahralban, Head of National Net Lease and co-owner of NX3 Commercial Group. "He works the phones, he knows his product, and he takes care of his clients from LOI through closing. Two closings back-to-back at that quality of asset isn't luck - that's execution."

Combined, the transactions represent $6,911,000 in closed volume at a blended cap rate of approximately 7.66%.

About NX3 Commercial Group

NX3 Commercial Group LLC is a national net lease investment sales brokerage headquartered at 500 E Broward Blvd, Suite 920, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394. The firm advises private investors, 1031 exchange buyers, developers, and institutional capital on the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant and multi-tenant net lease assets nationwide.

Media Contact Marco Zando, Senior Associate NX3 Commercial Group marco@nx3commercial.com 973-558-1723

SOURCE: NX3 Commercial Group LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/nx3-commercial-groups-marco-zando-closes-back-to-back-net-lease-deals-t-1213576