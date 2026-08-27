Madisonville Christmas Company Is Turning a Small Texas Town Into a Christmas Destination

The 11-acre holiday campus brings together immersive Christmas shopping, dining, entertainment and overnight stays as the Texas-born brand prepares to expand to Plano this September

MADISONVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Christmas doesn't have to begin with Black Friday and in Madisonville, Texas, it doesn't.

Madisonville Christmas Company is open and welcoming guests for its 2026 season, inviting families to make the trip to its 11-acre flagship campus where Christmas is designed to be more than something people shop for. It is something they experience together.

Built around the belief that the traditions surrounding Christmas matter just as much as what's under the tree, Madisonville Christmas Company combines immersive, designer-led holiday shopping with food, entertainment, gathering spaces and overnight accommodations to create a destination where families can spend an afternoon, an evening or an entire holiday weekend.

The concept is the culmination of nearly two decades spent building a design-led holiday business in Texas through The Perfect Light and Madisonville Christmas Company. What began with a passion for lighting, design and family traditions has grown into a larger mission: creating places that bring people together and help families celebrate the beauty and meaning of the Christmas season.

"We've always believed Christmas is about much more than decorating a home," said Ashley Rentz, founder of Madisonville Christmas Company. "It's about the traditions families look forward to every year - decorating the tree together, seeing Santa, sharing a meal, listening to Christmas music and simply having time to be together. We wanted to create a place where those moments could happen, and where coming to Madisonville could become part of a family's Christmas tradition."

More Than a Christmas Store

Located in Madisonville, between Dallas and Houston, the flagship has grown into a full Christmas campus designed to turn holiday shopping into an experience.

Inside the main showroom, guests move through themed and curated spaces filled with artificial trees, garlands, wreaths, ornaments, ribbon, floral designs, oversized statement pieces and tabletop and mantel décor. Rather than simply displaying merchandise on shelves, Madisonville Christmas Company approaches its showroom through the eyes of designers, creating environments that offer inspiration for complete holiday looks.

The experience continues well beyond the showroom. Guests can stop for food and drinks at Café twelve25, spend time at The Mantel, gather outside on The Lawn, enjoy yard games and outdoor seating, attend live music and seasonal programming, or extend their visit overnight at the Yuletide RV Park - "Christmas Camp" - and on-site casitas.

Throughout the season, the campus will add programming including live music, movie nights on The Lawn, design workshops, special shopping events, Santa Saturdays, and a Madisonville Christmas Company Open House on September 19, featuring a special John Mark demonstration and meet and greet highlighting curated holiday collections and seasonal design inspiration.

"We saw an opportunity to create something that was missing," Rentz said. "There are beautiful Christmas stores, and there are holiday attractions, but we wanted to bring great design and a meaningful family experience together in one place. Our goal is for people to leave with more than decorations. We want them to leave with a memory."

A Texas Christmas Destination With a Growing Reach

That experience is already drawing shoppers from across Texas, with the majority of Madisonville Christmas Company's business coming from customers within approximately a two-and-a-half-hour drive of the flagship.

For 2026, the company is building on that following with an expanded calendar of seasonal events, a new online shopping experience and new ways for customers to recreate designer-inspired Christmas looks at home, including complete décor bundles.

A New Way to Shop Online

In addition to the in-person flagship experience, Madisonville Christmas Company is expanding its digital storefront to make its designer-curated holiday style accessible anywhere in the country.

The new online shopping experience will feature shoppable collections, complete room-inspired décor bundles, and seasonal "looks" designed by the Madisonville team. Customers will be able to recreate signature holiday styles from the flagship campus at home, with curated assortments that take the guesswork out of decorating.

From full Christmas tree designs to mantel and tabletop collections, the online store is intended to extend the Madisonville experience beyond Texas, allowing families to bring the same design-driven approach to their own holiday traditions, no matter where they live.

And for the first time, Madisonville Christmas Company is taking part of the flagship experience directly to Dallas-Fort Worth.

In September, the company plans to open its first DFW pop-up at 5801 Preston Road in Plano, in the former Weir's Furniture Village space. The seasonal store will offer a curated version of the Madisonville shopping experience, featuring designer-led collections, holiday décor and statement pieces. The Plano location is intended to introduce North Texas shoppers to the Madisonville brand while the flagship remains the home of the complete destination experience, including dining, entertainment, events and lodging.

In other words, Texas' Christmas destination is getting a DFW home - but the road trip to Madisonville remains part of the magic.

Creating Traditions That Last Beyond the Season

The expansion comes as Madisonville Christmas Company continues to build a different model for experiential retail - one based not simply on how much time customers spend shopping, but on the memories they make while they're there.

At a time when much of holiday shopping can be completed with a few clicks, Madisonville Christmas Company is investing in the opposite idea: that some things are still worth making a trip for. "Traditions don't happen because they're convenient," Rentz said. "They happen because people decide something is special enough to do again. That's what we're trying to build here. We want families to say, 'Every year, we go to Madisonville.'"

Madisonville Christmas Company is now open for the 2026 season, with programming continuing throughout the fall and holiday season. The Plano seasonal pop-up is scheduled to open in September.

About Madisonville Christmas Company

Madisonville Christmas Company is a Texas-based holiday destination known for designer-led décor, immersive Christmas experiences, and family traditions. Located at 3475 Highway 21 East in Madisonville, Texas, between Houston and Dallas, its flagship features a 30,000-square-foot showroom with 6,000+ curated pieces, including trees, ornaments, ribbon, wreaths, lighting, gifts, and seasonal décor.

Set on an 11-acre holiday campus, the destination blends shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can explore themed displays, enjoy design inspiration, dine at Café twelve25 and The Mantel, gather on The Lawn, and experience seasonal events like live music, Santa visits, and workshops. Overnight stays are available at Yuletide RV Park, featuring Christmas-themed casitas and RV sites surrounded by holiday lights.

Built on nearly 20 years of professional holiday design experience, Madisonville Christmas Company is rooted in the belief that Christmas is about creating memories and traditions, not just decorating. It has become a holiday road-trip destination for families across Texas.

In September 2026, the company expands with a seasonal Plano, Texas, pop-up at 5801 Preston Road, bringing a curated version of the experience to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Customers can also shop online nationwide.

For more information, visit Madisonville Christmas Company.

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Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Madisonville Christmas Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/madisonville-christmas-company-is-turning-a-small-texas-town-into-a-ch-1213595