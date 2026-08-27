NationWide Self Storage Offers Vancouver Businesses a Practical Solution for Document and Records Storage

Business storage near downtown Vancouver, East Vancouver and Burnaby provides space for records, documents, inventory and supplies, with storage starting from $39 per month.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / For many businesses, keeping years of financial records, contracts, customer files, archived documents and other business materials can consume valuable office space. NationWide Self Storage is highlighting self-storage as a flexible and cost-effective option for Vancouver-area businesses looking for additional space for document and records storage.

Rather than dedicating expensive office space to boxes of files and archived records that may only need to be accessed occasionally, businesses can move appropriate records off-site while keeping them accessible when needed.

NationWide Self Storage offers two conveniently located Vancouver facilities that can serve businesses in and around the city's major commercial districts.

The company's Pender Street location is conveniently located near downtown Vancouver, making it particularly suitable for businesses, professionals and organizations operating in the downtown core that need additional space without moving to a larger office.

NationWide's Boundary Road location provides another convenient option for businesses throughout East Vancouver and neighbouring Burnaby business districts.

Business storage options start from $39 per month at Boundary Road and $49 per month at Pender Street, providing businesses with an affordable way to free up valuable workplace space without committing to additional commercial real estate.

Turn File Rooms Back Into Productive Space

Even in an increasingly digital economy, many businesses continue to accumulate physical records and materials that need to be retained for operational, contractual, regulatory or historical reasons.

Over time, filing cabinets and storage boxes can take over closets, back rooms and other areas that could otherwise be used for employees, inventory or productive workspace.

Self-storage can provide businesses with additional space for appropriate materials such as archived files, boxed business records, historical documents, marketing materials, office supplies and other items that do not need to remain immediately at hand.

Businesses should, of course, continue to follow any legal, regulatory, privacy, security and retention requirements applicable to their particular records when determining what is appropriate for off-site storage.

Storage That Can Grow With the Business

Document storage can also be the starting point for a broader business-storage strategy.

As a company grows, its storage requirements may expand beyond archived files to include inventory, equipment, promotional materials, seasonal merchandise, supplies and other business assets.

NationWide offers a variety of storage sizes, allowing a business to start with a relatively small and inexpensive unit for records and move into larger space as its needs change.

This flexibility can be particularly valuable for small businesses and entrepreneurs that may not need-or want to pay for-additional commercial or office space simply to accommodate storage.

Business Storage Close to Where Vancouver Works

With locations near downtown Vancouver and along the Vancouver-Burnaby boundary, NationWide Self Storage is positioned to provide businesses with convenient access to additional space while keeping stored materials relatively close to their workplace.

For businesses looking around the office and wondering whether boxes, files and supplies are occupying space that could be put to better use, off-site business storage can provide a simple alternative.

Business storage in East Vancouver / Burnaby starts from $39 per month at NationWide Self Storage Boundary Road, and downtown Vancouver business storage from $49 per month at NationWide Self Storage Pender Street.

For current availability, unit sizes, pricing and applicable promotions for business storage, visit a NationWide Self Storage location today.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage is a British Columbia-owned and operated self-storage company providing modern, secure and convenient storage solutions for individuals, families and businesses. With locations near Downtown Vancouver, East Vancouver / Burnaby, Surrey and Kamloops, NationWide offers a range of storage options designed to meet residential and business needs, from compact lockers to larger units suitable for inventory, equipment, supplies and document storage. NationWide Self Storage is committed to providing customers with clean, accessible storage facilities, modern security features and exceptional customer service.

Media Contact:

Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage

778-357-0700

hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca

https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-offers-vancouver-businesses-a-practical-1213596