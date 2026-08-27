EverFleet Announces DoorDash Partnership to Provide Short-Term Leases of EVs to Select DoorDash Drivers

Pilot Program Kicks Off in Los Angeles

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / EverFleet, a first-of-its kind leasing platform for commercial fleet owners and drivers, announced today a partnership with DoorDash to deploy pre-owned electric vehicles (EVs) to qualified DoorDash drivers ("Dashers"). This is EverFleet's third such financing and fleet operations partnership for gig drivers and commercial fleet owners.

The pilot program will begin with deploying up to twenty-five (25) EVs to qualified Dashers in the Los Angeles / Inland Empire market, leveraging EverFleet's short-term EV leasing model, one of several such models. EverFleet and DoorDash will evaluate the results of the pilot to inform potential expansion.

EverFleet aims to cut the cost of vehicles for gig drivers and commercial fleet owners in sectors like rideshare, last mile delivery, and essential services by leveraging the inherent cost and performance advantages of today's already-available electric vehicles. The company's innovative financing platform helps individuals and business owners realize the savings by significantly reducing up-front costs, through a range of leasing options.

"There's an enormous need for innovative financing solutions like ours to get modern cars, vans and trucks into the hands of commercial drivers," said Rob Day, CEO of EverFleet. "We've cracked the code on how to do this, using the unique benefits of electric vehicles, so gig platforms and small fleet owners are increasingly coming to us for their vehicle leasing needs. Most of the commercial leasing platforms out there don't yet know how to accurately value new categories of vehicle assets like EVs, and they're not built like we are on AI to be able to originate, underwrite and service small fleets or individual gig economy drivers. This is EverFleet's specialty."

"Every Dasher who wants to drive electric should be able to," said Sueli Shaw, Global Head of Sustainability and Community Impact at DoorDash. "Through our pilot with EverFleet, we're removing cost and credit barriers that have kept electric vehicles out of reach for so many, and helping bring more clean transportation options to people who deliver for communities across Los Angeles every day."

EverFleet has operations in Miami, Houston, Dallas / Fort Worth, and Northern New Jersey, with planned expansion into Atlanta, Chicago, and both Southern and Northern California, including San Francisco, in the coming months. Last September, the company announced it had received a new round of equity financing of $7.2M from Spring Lane Capital. In addition to Spring Lane, EverFleet's early investors include leading tech pioneer Ev Williams (Twitter) and other tech luminaries.

About EverFleet

EverFleet is a first-of-its kind lending platform for fleet owners and drivers. We offer specialty financing and operations support to the commercial market, helping fleet owners and drivers benefit from the inherent efficiencies and cost advantages of BEV ownership. Our innovative AI-enabled financing model takes into account the "total cost of ownership" advantage and other unique operational benefits that only BEVs can offer, so we can offer optimized financing options. Learn more at www.everfleet.com.

Media Contact :

Cindy Stoller

Confluence Partners

917-331-0418

cstoller@confluencepartners.com

SOURCE: EverFleet

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/everfleet-announces-doordash-partnership-to-provide-short-term-leases-of-evs-to-select-d-1213269