Hoomanely Unveils AI-Native Platform to Build the Health Intelligence Layer for Animals

By Learning an Animal's Patterns Over Its Lifetime, the Company Aims to Make Interspecies Health Communication Possible

During an 18-Month Beta, EverBowl Generated More Than 5 Million Multimodal Data Points Across 80-Plus Dogs

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Every day, animals reveal information about their health through how they eat, drink, move, sound and behave. Today, Hoomanely unveiled an AI-native platform designed to gather these signals and translate them into individualized, longitudinal health intelligence.

(Left to Right) Vipin Ravindran (CTO)_Harshal Hinger (COO)_Sai Supriya Sharath (CEO) with dog

Starting with dogs, the platform learns what is normal for each animal and surfaces meaningful changes, giving pet parents and veterinary teams an opportunity to act sooner. EverBowl, its first commercial product, generated more than 5 million multimodal data points from 80-plus dogs during an 18-month beta.

"Most animal monitoring begins with an available sensor and asks what can be inferred from it," said Sai Supriya Sharath, co-founder and CEO of Hoomanely. "We start with the biology: Which everyday patterns change when an animal is not doing well, and how can we observe them without disrupting its routine?"

EverBowl is an intelligent feeding station that passively measures food and water consumption and eating speed while recording chewing and swallowing sounds, facial thermal patterns, oral motion and other indicators. Hoomanely's edge machine learning synchronizes these measurements within each feeding or drinking event and compares them with the dog's own history, building a health record unique to that animal.

In beta, the platform surfaced changes later found to coincide with tick fever, which can be life-threatening if untreated, and early dental damage, which can lead to thousands of dollars in veterinary bills once advanced. It also tracked changes during treatment for a dog with Cushing's syndrome, a progressive condition that can lead to urinary incontinence, blood clots, kidney disease and organ damage.

"These observations are informing formal veterinary studies designed to determine whether the system can reliably recognize meaningful changes across a larger group of dogs," said Sai Supriya Sharath, co-founder and CEO of Hoomanely. "We are building toward a future where subtle changes in behavior can be understood earlier and more clearly, so care decisions can be made with greater confidence." The platform is intended to support earlier recognition and better-informed care, not replace veterinary diagnosis.

"Pet caregivers may not recognize health changes until weeks or months after they begin, leaving veterinarians with an incomplete picture when an animal becomes sick. By tracking behavioral changes over time, Hoomanely can help identify concerns earlier and provide valuable insight into how an animal responds to treatment at home," said Dr. Petra Harms, CEO of VetMaite and Hoomanely's Chief Veterinary Advisor. "The platform also embeds privacy protection into its design, supporting animal health while safeguarding human data and client trust."

Hoomanely's proprietary Capture, Compute and Connect architecture turns ordinary behavior into an ongoing stream of health information:

Capture records synchronized visual, acoustic, thermal, force and consumption data during everyday activities.

Compute applies sensor fusion and edge machine learning to establish each animal's normal patterns, then looks for deviations from that baseline rather than relying on population averages.

Connect makes those findings understandable through the Hoomanely app, pairing patterns observed over time with veterinary-grounded AI.

The free Hoomanely app gives pet parents access to a community, clinically informed answers and personalized insights. More than 9,000 pet parents have downloaded it to date.

Next Steps for Hoomanely

EverBowl is the first component of a planned modular system. Hoomanely intends to grow its proprietary dataset so its insights can ultimately support insurers, researchers, nutrition companies and animal-health partners.

"We are not building another connected pet device. We are building the data foundation needed to move animal health from occasional observation to continuous understanding-and ultimately from reactive care to precision prevention," Sharath said. "Each meal and drink deepens our understanding of the individual dog while strengthening the proprietary multimodal dataset needed to understand health across species."

The company is developing additional ways to measure animal information, including movement, rest, weight, stance and environmental conditions. Its architecture is designed to extend to other companion animals and livestock, including in low-connectivity settings. Hoomanely has filed four utility patent applications related to its sensing, sensor-fusion and animal-intelligence technologies.

A Founding Team Built Across Biology, AI and Animal Care

Sharath is a biotechnology engineer, former deep-tech founder and investor, with more than 15 years of experience fostering, rescuing and rehabilitating animals. Co-founder and COO Harshal Hinger brings 18 years of experience building and scaling consumer and healthcare businesses. Co-founder and CTO Vipin Ravindran has built AI and data systems serving more than 100 million users.

Link to Images: Here

About Hoomanely

Hoomanely is an AI-native animal health company building a universal translation layer between animal biology and human understanding. Beginning with dogs, its modular ecosystem combines passive sensing, edge intelligence and veterinary-grounded AI to support earlier recognition of potential issues, more personalized care and better longevity outcomes across species. Hoomanely is based in Palo Alto, Calif. Learn more at www.hoomanely.com.

Media Contact

Erica Zeidenberg

PR for Hoomanely

erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159

SOURCE: Hoomanely

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hoomanely-unveils-ai-native-platform-to-build-the-health-intellig-1213602