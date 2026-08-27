New IVD automation platform standardizes nucleic acid extraction across diverse assay workflows with improved productivity, sample traceability and process safety

Builds on more than 3,300 cumulative placements of the established QIAsymphony platform while using the same QIAsymphony kits and consumables

Supports high-growth applications such as liquid biopsy

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the commercial launch of QIAsymphony Connect, an IVD-compliant platform for automated clinical nucleic acid extraction.

Building on the trusted QIAsymphony platform, with more than 3,300 cumulative placements worldwide, QIAsymphony Connect helps clinical laboratories standardize extraction across diverse assay workflows. The platform delivers highly concentrated DNA and RNA for sensitive downstream assays, supporting reliable detection across clinical molecular testing applications including liquid biopsy, oncology and infectious disease diagnostics.

"Clinical laboratories need automation solutions that combine proven extraction performance with the standardization, traceability and productivity needed for today's molecular testing workflows," said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio Innovation at QIAGEN. "The commercial launch of QIAsymphony Connect reflects our continued investment in automated sample preparation and strengthens our Sample to Insight portfolio by helping laboratories improve consistency and efficiency across clinical molecular testing."

QIAGEN has completed the FDA listing in the U.S. and the EUDAMED listing in Europe for QIAsymphony Connect, accomplishing significant regulatory milestones as the platform enters broader commercial availability.

Advancing routine clinical workflows

QIAsymphony Connect supports routine clinical molecular testing through following capabilities:

Standardized workflow automation: Integrated liquid handling, prefilled IVD reagent cartridges, automated load checks and guided workflow setup minimize run-to-run and operator-to-operator variability, enabling standardized walkaway workflows with less hands-on time while supporting reproducible nucleic acid extraction.

Complete sample traceability: Automated barcode reading of primary sample tubes and eluates, built-in audit trails and onboard process controls provide complete sample traceability and strengthen process safety throughout the extraction workflow.

High-throughput performance for sensitive molecular testing in particular, liquid biopsy: Processing of up to 96 samples in four independent batches supports routine laboratory productivity. The novel bead collection and elution approach, together with sample input volumes ranging from a few microliters up to 10 mL, delivers highly concentrated DNA and RNA for sensitive downstream applications. This includes liquid biopsy, which analyzes tumor-derived material circulating in blood and requires sensitive detection of often low-abundance molecular targets, as well as other oncology and infectious disease applications.

Supporting existing and new customers

QIAsymphony Connect introduces enhanced usability, digital connectivity and workflow standardization while maintaining full backward compatibility with trusted QIAsymphony reagent kits and consumables. Their continued use across both platforms facilitates a smoother and faster migration to QIAsymphony Connect.

At the same time, laboratories implementing new molecular testing applications benefit from workflow enhancements designed to simplify routine operation and support standardized molecular testing.

QIAGEN has already received initial customer orders for QIAsymphony Connect, reflecting early market adoption as the platform enters broader commercial availability.

Early users have highlighted the platform's intuitive guided workflow setup, comprehensive sample traceability and reduced hands-on time as important advantages for routine clinical testing. Users also cited the consistency of nucleic acid extraction and simplified run setup as key benefits across both established and newly implemented molecular testing workflows.

Learn more about QIAsymphony Connect at https://www.qiagen.com/applications/automated-sample-preparation/qiasymphony-connect-overview.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of June 30, 2026, QIAGEN employed about 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

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Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Life Sciences

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