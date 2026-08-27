Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Announces Engagement of Independent Trading Group for Market-Making Services to Support Strategic Capital Markets Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J) ("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences and longevity company focused on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, and parent of the Vanta premium longevity brand, announces that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies, effective August 27, 2026.

The engagement of ITG forms part of the Company's broader strategic capital markets initiatives, aimed at enhancing trading liquidity, supporting orderly market conditions, and improving overall market quality for the Company's common shares. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving share liquidity.

ITG is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG focuses on market structure, execution, and trading, leveraging proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad range of public issuers and institutional investors.

The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will automatically renew for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. The Company will pay ITG a cash fee of $6,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, for the services. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are arm's length and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals hold any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company as of the date hereof.

ITG Contact Information: Jeff Gamble, 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420 Toronto, Ontario M5E 1G4, info@itg84.com, 416-583-2194.

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences and longevity company advancing an integrated ecosystem of U.S.-focused peptide therapy, nutraceutical, and premium hydration products centered on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, positioning the Company to participate in the rapidly expanding longevity economy.

Vanta is advancing a U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform leveraging commercialization infrastructure and FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy relationships to pursue initiatives across recovery, metabolic wellness, performance optimization, and healthy aging categories.

Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, the Company develops, manufactures, and distributes premium hydration and longevity-oriented nutraceutical products, including, without limitation, its flagship proprietary Blackwater and BlackPowder product portfolio featuring bioactive compounds, trace mineral complexes, and patented Fulvic Isolation Technology designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, and broader everyday wellness-focused applications aligned with growing consumer demand for functional health optimization products. Vanta's vertically integrated operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility situated in the mountains of British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vanta.holdings

604-449-1816

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things: the engagement of ITG to provide market-making services; the intended objectives of the engagement, including enhancing trading liquidity, supporting orderly market conditions, and improving overall market quality for the Company's common shares; the continuation and renewal of the engagement in accordance with its terms; the advancement of the Company's broader strategic capital markets initiatives; the advancement of the Company's integrated consumer health sciences and longevity platform; the advancement of the Company's U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform; and the Company's pursuit of related commercialization initiatives across recovery, metabolic wellness, performance optimization, and healthy aging categories. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding ITG's ability to provide market-making services in accordance with the terms of its engagement and applicable CSE policies; the potential for the market-making services to enhance trading liquidity, support orderly market conditions, and improve overall market quality for the Company's common shares; compliance with applicable CSE policies and other regulatory requirements; the availability of sufficient capital, personnel, infrastructure, and other resources to advance the Company's business initiatives; the Company's ability to maintain and utilize its relationships with telehealth providers, compounding pharmacies, and other commercial partners; and prevailing regulatory, economic, business, and market conditions. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the engagement of ITG may not achieve the intended objectives of enhancing trading liquidity, supporting orderly market conditions, or improving overall market quality for the Company's common shares; the possibility that the engagement may be terminated in accordance with its terms; changes in trading activity, market conditions, investor interest, or other factors outside the control of the Company or ITG; the Company's ability to comply with applicable CSE policies and regulatory requirements; the availability of sufficient financing and other resources to advance the Company's business initiatives; risks associated with advancing the Company's integrated consumer health sciences and longevity platform and U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform; the Company's reliance on third-party telehealth providers, compounding pharmacies, and other commercial partners; changes in applicable healthcare, pharmaceutical, telehealth, consumer product, securities, and other laws and regulations; and general economic, business, market, and capital markets conditions. There can be no assurance that the engagement of ITG will achieve its intended objectives or that the Company will successfully advance its strategic capital markets initiatives, integrated consumer health sciences and longevity platform, or U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform as currently contemplated. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-announces-engagement-of-independent-trading-group-for-market-makin-1213047