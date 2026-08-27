Emerging Growth Research Issues Updated Press Release Announcing Company-Sponsored Research on Virtuix Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("Emerging Growth Research" or "EGR") today announced the release of its company-sponsored research quarterly update on Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, healthcare and defense applications.

This release is being issued as an updated version of EGR's previously published press release regarding its Fiscal Q1 2027 Quarterly Update on Virtuix Holdings Inc. The updated release is intended to clarify the company-sponsored nature of the research and provide additional disclosure regarding EGR's financial relationship with the Company.

The Fiscal Q1 2027 Quarterly Update reviews Virtuix's recent financial and operational performance, consumer demand following the launch of Omni One for Quest in collaboration with Meta, and continued expansion across the Company's defense, enterprise, healthcare and robotics initiatives.

Key Highlights

Strong New Order Momentum - Virtuix reported that new Omni One orders increased approximately 72% year-over-year during the fiscal first quarter, with orders increasing approximately 150% since the launch of Omni One for Quest.

Improved Gross Margin - Gross profit increased approximately 29% year-over-year, while gross margin expanded to approximately 30% from 17% in the prior-year period.

Consumer Market Expansion - The launch of the Meta-certified Omni One for Quest has expanded Virtuix's access to the broader consumer virtual reality market and contributed to accelerating order activity.

Defense Market Expansion - Virtuix continues to advance its defense initiatives, including its U.S. Marine Corps Infantry Fireteam Trainer, counter-UAS training applications and U.S. Air Force SBIR-supported development.

Enterprise and Robotics Applications - The Company has expanded Omni One Enterprise applications into areas including humanoid robot teleoperation and simulation.

Healthcare and NASA Applications - Virtuix continues to develop applications for healthcare and therapeutic markets and has been selected for NASA's Moon and Mars Exploration Analog mission.

Financial Position - Virtuix ended the fiscal first quarter with approximately $7.4 million in cash.

The full Fiscal Q1 2027 Quarterly Update from Emerging Growth Research is available at:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1213656/vtixq1fy27-quarerly-update-082626.pdf

Or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/vtix/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About Virtuix Holdings Inc.

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees without boundaries inside AI-generated worlds. With a focus on immersive entertainment, defense training, and enterprise applications, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of full-body XR and AI-driven immersive experiences for users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.Virtuix.com.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, revenue projections, defense contracting opportunities, merger and acquisition prospects, valuation estimates, and future growth expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, consumer adoption rates, defense contract timing and procurement delays, geopolitical and tariff exposure, potential share dilution, the expiration of the IPO lock-up period, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy across both consumer and defense markets.

Disclosure

This report was prepared for institutional and professional investors ONLY, and it is also known as Company Sponsored Research ("CSR"). Collectively, however ("EGR Report(s)").

Be advised that this EGR Report is being provided by Emerging Growth Research LLC (EGR) solely for informational purposes, is not the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com (EG), should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, and should not be considered in any decision to buy or sell any security mentioned within the EGR Reports. All information contained in the EGR Report as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive, timely, or correct. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. Because EGR is compensated as detailed herein and EG receives Licensing fees from EGR, as also detailed herein, EG and EGR have a conflict of interest and strongly urge you to consult your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

The analyst that has prepared and is responsible for the content of this report has stated that neither he/she, nor any of his/her associates both professional and personal, to the best of his/her knowledge have no personal or professional relationship with any of the companies or principals of any companies mentioned within, other than providing services that EGR may offer.

EGR is being compensated by the subject Company of this report. EGR was paid thirty-three thousand dollars and does not expect to receive an additional amount over the following nine months. EGR may have also received additional past compensation, EGR may receive future compensation, and EG may receive compensation for additional services such as presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference or investor or public relations services, details about which can be found in the full disclosure, here: https://emerginggrowth.com/virtuix-holdings-egr-report-disclosure/.

It is the intent of EGR to provide continuing coverage on a quarterly basis, or otherwise for the subject Company of this report; however, EGR and EG will not notify readers of this report if coverage by EGR, for any reason is terminated.

The reader or user of this content agrees that neither EGR and / or EG nor the analysts, directors, officers, employees, representatives, independent contractors, agents or affiliates of EGR and EG shall be liable or held liable for any omissions, errors, or inaccuracies, regardless of cause, foreseeability, or the lack of timeliness of this or any of our other reports to users. This lack of liability extends to direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, losses, lost income, lost profit, or opportunity costs.

Again, all information contained herein should be independently verified by your own research and your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

In addition to the specific disclosures mentioned herein, you are encouraged to read our general disclosure here: EmergingGrowth.com/Disclosure.

Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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SOURCE: Virtuix Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/emerging-growth-research-issues-updated-press-release-announcing-1213656