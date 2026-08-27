Roc Nation: The JAŸ-Z 30 Pop Up Experience Lands in London

Fans Celebrate 30 Years of a Cultural Icon Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Shows on 4 and 5 of September

DJ Semtex Closes the First Day of the Pop-Up with an Electrifying Set

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LONDON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The JAŸ-Z 30 celebration, produced by Roc Nation, has officially arrived in London, with an exclusive pop-up experience now open at UMusic Shop Camden ahead of JAŸ-Z's highly anticipated performances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 4 and 5 September.

On its first day, the experience has welcomed fans travelling to Camden to be part of the year long 30th anniversary celebrations and experience the exclusive London pop-up ahead of the upcoming Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shows. DJ Semtex brought the energy to Camden with an electrifying evening set. The celebrations continue with sets from DJ Target, DJ Manny Norté and DJ Esi.

Running from 27 August through 2 September, the immersive experience invites fans to explore and purchase a curated selection of exclusive JAŸ-Z 30 London merchandise and the JAŸ 30th Anniversary Collection, created to commemorate three decades of JAŸ-Z's unparalleled influence on music and culture.

Open daily from 11:00 to 19:00, the pop-up also features special offerings including Armand de Brignac and The Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z by Assouline.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dates represent JAŸ-Z's only UK performances as part of the anniversary celebrations. The London shows follow his record-breaking three-night JAŸ-Z 30 run at Yankee Stadium in New York City, which featured appearances from Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Usher, Eminem, Nas, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Slick Rick, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Teyana Taylor and many more.

The anniversary celebrations will continue with upcoming performances in Paris on 10 September and Los Angeles on 23 and 24 October, bringing together music from across JAŸ-Z's iconic catalogue and celebrating a 30-year career that has shaped generations.

ABOUT UMUSIC SHOP CAMDEN

Born from Camden's musical legacy, UMusic Shop Camden is a unique experience located in the iconic Stables Market, designed to celebrate the past while driving the future forward. Immerse yourself in a series of immersive zones: from a specialized vinyl shop, a listening studio, and a vinyl lounge, to a main performance stage and an exclusive merchandising space. Every corner pays tribute to the artists who shaped Camden and highlights the new generation that will define what's coming next. More than a store, it is a living museum, a stage for discovery, and a home for those who feel music as part of their lives. Find out more HERE.

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