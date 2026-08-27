Emerging Growth Research Issues Company-Sponsored Research Flash Report on OSR Health, Inc.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("Emerging Growth Research" or "EGR") today announced the release of its company-sponsored research flash report on OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH), a global healthcare holding company advancing oral immunotherapies for cancer and age-related disease, non-invasive glucose monitoring technology, and fourth-party logistics (4PL) operations.

This release is being issued as an updated version of EGR's previously published press release. The updated release is intended to clarify the company-sponsored nature of the research and provide additional disclosure regarding EGR's financial relationship with the Company.

The flash report highlights OSRH's newly announced Shareholder Loyalty Program, a novel Contingent Value Right ("CVR") structure designed to reward long-term shareholders, building on the strategic momentum of the Company's $815 million licensing deal with BCM Europe for drug candidate VXM01 earlier this year.

Key Highlights

Shareholder Loyalty Program Announced -- OSRH plans to distribute one non-transferable CVR for every share held as of the expected record date (targeted for July 31, 2026), at no cost to shareholders, subject to legal counsel's opinion.

Tiered, Cumulative Rewards -- Rewards are delivered in four tiers: at a share price =$2.00 at the 3 month observation date, a CVR delivers 0.5 additional shares; =$3.00 at the 6 month observation date delivers 1.0 shares; =$4.00 at the 9 month observation date delivers 1.5 shares; and =$5.00 at the 12 month observation date delivers 2.0 shares. A shareholder who remains invested through all four milestones over 12 months would theoretically receive five additional shares per original share, growing their position to six times its original size.

Alternative to a Reverse Split -- Management believes the CVR structure is preferable to a reverse stock split, which would reduce share count and liquidity while giving short sellers another opportunity to bid the stock lower; the CVR program is instead designed to reward loyal holders while improving trading liquidity and potentially shutting out short sellers.

Multiple Growth Drivers -- Beyond the BCM Europe licensing deal, EGR cites continued 4PL expansion, integration of Woori IO's non-invasive glucose monitor into the global wearables market through prospective Big Tech partnerships, and continued drug candidate development as potential drivers of price upside.

Key Risks -- EGR notes OSRH's limited operating history and early-stage development programs, likely dilution over the coming six-plus months via an equity line of credit and potential execution of the BCM Europe deal's protective put option, and the possibility of additional short-selling pressure; the Company has stated it will not execute a reverse split, meaning shares could migrate to OTC trading if the price remains below $1.00 by the end of August.

The full OSR Health, Inc. Flash Report from Emerging Growth Research is available at:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1213666/osrhflash-report7226.pdf

Or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/osrh/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About OSR Health, Inc.

OSR Health, Inc. ("OSRH") is a global healthcare holding company with operations in Korea and Switzerland. The Company has four wholly owned subsidiaries developing oral immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and biologics for age-related and other degenerative diseases, as well as a diabetes-focused medical device developer advancing non-invasive glucose monitoring technology. OSRH also distributes medical devices and systems and is expanding into 4th party logistics (4PL). The Company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, WA and Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning OSR Health, Inc.'s business operations, drug development programs, licensing arrangements, the proposed Shareholder Loyalty Program and CVR structure, financial performance, and future growth expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's limited operating history and early stage of development programs, the risk that licensing deal milestones may not be realized, potential dilution from an equity line of credit and the BCM Europe deal's protective put option, the risk of continued short-selling pressure, the possibility that OSRH shares migrate to OTC trading, the requirement that the Shareholder Loyalty Program remain subject to legal counsel's opinion, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy across its oral immunotherapy, glucose monitoring, and 4PL business lines.

Disclosure

This report was prepared for institutional and professional investors ONLY and it is also known as Company Sponsored Research ("CSR"). Collectively, however ("EGR Report(s)").

Be advised that this EGR Report is being provided by Emerging Growth Research LLC (EGR) solely for informational purposes, is not the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com (EG), should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, and should not be considered in any decision to buy or sell any security mentioned within the EGR Reports. All information contained in the EGR Report as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive, timely, or correct. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. Because EGR is compensated as detailed herein and EG receives Licensing fees from EGR, as also detailed herein, EG and EGR have a conflict of interest and strongly urge you to consult your own independent financial, investment, tax and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

The analyst that has prepared and is responsible for the content of this report has stated that neither he/she, nor any of his/her associates both professional and personal, to the best of his/her knowledge have no personal or professional relationship with any of the companies or principals of any companies mentioned within, other than providing services that EGR may offer.

EGR is being compensated by the subject Company of this report. EGR was paid six thousand and nine hundred dollars for this report and expects to receive an additional zero dollars over the following 12 months. EGR may have also received additional past compensation, EGR may receive future compensation, and EG may receive compensation for additional services such as presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference or investor or public relations services, details about which can be found in the full disclosure, here: https://emerginggrowth.com/osrh-egr-report-disclosure/.

It is the intent of EGR to provide continuing coverage on a quarterly basis, or otherwise for the subject Company of this report; however, EGR or EG will not notify readers of this report if coverage by EGR, for any reason, is terminated. The reader or user of this content agrees that neither EGR and / or EG nor the analysts, directors, officers, employees, representatives, independent contractors, agents, or affiliates of EGR and EG shall be liable or held liable for any omissions, errors or inaccuracies, regardless of cause, foreseeability, or the lack of timeliness of this or any of our other reports to users. This lack of liability extends to direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, losses, lost income, lost profit, or opportunity costs.

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SOURCE: OSR Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/emerging-growth-research-issues-company-sponsored-research-flash-report-on-osr-health-1213666