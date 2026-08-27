Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Updated Clarence Stream Mineral Resource Estimate

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") supporting the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100%-owned Clarence Stream Gold Project ("Clarence Stream") in Southwestern New Brunswick.

The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of May 29, 2026. The updated MRE was previously announced in the Company's news release dated July 13, 2026. There are no material differences in the Report from the results disclosed in that news release.

The complete Report is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Clarence Stream Project, New Brunswick, Canada" was prepared for Galway Metals by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. and is available on the Company's website at www.galwaymetalsinc.com and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Review by Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse Fisher, P.Geo., Project Manager for Clarence Stream and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and widths of up to 28 kilometres in certain areas. Galway Metals holds a 90% participating interest in the Estrades Project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Québec. DOWA METALS & MINING CO., LTD. ("DOWA") holds a 10% participating interest pursuant to the previously announced Option and Joint Venture Term Sheet under which DOWA may earn up to a 45% interest in the project. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., Please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-501-4808

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

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Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, information with respect to the OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility, and broadening U.S. institutional and retail investors.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in economic conditions or financial markets, political and competitive developments, operation or exploration difficulties, changes in equity markets, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galway-metals-announces-filing-of-ni-43-101-technical-report-for-updated-clarence-1213598