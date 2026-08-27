Marathon Petroleum Named a Top 100 Internship Program for the Third Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) has been named one of Yello and WayUp's Top 100 Internship Programs of 2026, marking the third consecutive year the company has earned national recognition for its internship and co-op experience.

The annual recognition, announced in connection with National Intern Day, highlights MPC's commitment to providing internship and co-op experiences that help students build skills, stay engaged and explore pathways to successful full-time careers.

"At MPC, we believe the future of energy starts with the people we invest in today. Through hands-on projects and mentorship, our interns and co-ops develop valuable skills, build professional connections and see how their contributions are part of something bigger. Their fresh perspectives strengthen our organization and help us meet the evolving energy needs of tomorrow," said Salina Cinco, Talent Acquisition Director. "Being recognized as a Top 100 Internship Program for a third consecutive year is an honor and a reflection of our continued commitment to creating meaningful early-career opportunities."

Since its launch by Yello and WayUp, the yearly Top 100 Internship Programs list has recognized standout internship programs based on factors including compensation, program structure, career development opportunities and company culture. MPC first earned a spot on the list in 2024 and has remained on the list through 2026, reflecting strong intern and co-op return rates and positive career outcomes across the company's early talent pipeline.

For more than 50 years, MPC has been committed to developing early career talent supported by the company's Campus and Emerging Talent program. Each semester, MPC's Campus and Emerging Talent team visits colleges and universities across the country to recruit students for opportunities that support business needs and help build the company's future workforce.

2025 Intern and Co-op Program Highlights

MPC engaged with 45 universities across 18 states

540+ interns and co-ops joined MPC from 80+ institutions spanning 32 states

140+ interns and co-ops transitioned to full-time roles

As MPC begins the fall recruiting season, the Campus and Emerging Talent team expects to fill more than 600 intern and co-op positions through the end of 2027, giving students more opportunities to gain practical experience, build professional skills and explore career paths in the energy industry.

Learn more about how MPC's internship and co-op program supports our strategy to build a strong talent pipeline in the company's 2025 Sustainability Report.

Find more stories and multimedia from Marathon Petroleum at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/marathon-petroleum-named-a-top-100-internship-program-for-the-third-consecutive-year-1213742