C O R R E C T I O N -- CANDR Media Group

In the news release, Recombu Relaunches as the Ultimate Lifestyle Destination, issued 27-Aug-2026 by CANDR Media Group over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that hyperlink has been added to first and second paragraph. The complete, corrected release follows:

Recombu Relaunches as the Ultimate Lifestyle Destination

New-look site expands beyond Tech and Auto to cover Travel, Lifestyle, Fashion, Culture and more.

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recombu, the digital publisher long known for its automotive and consumer tech coverage, today announced its relaunch as a broader lifestyle destination, with new dedicated sections spanning Auto, Lifestyle, Fashion, Culture, Tech and more. The rebrand marks the next chapter for the site under CANDR Media Group, reflecting a significant investment in content, design and editorial talent.

The refreshed Recombu.com will be full of news and buying advice across the full spectrum of modern life, from the latest EV launches to fashion trends, grooming, health, hotels, and the technology that ties it all together. The relaunch includes a redesigned site experience, an expanded editorial team, and a broadened content strategy.

As part of the relaunch, Recombu has strengthened its editorial team, with award-winning journalist Sam Cross joining as Editor from T3, and Max Parker as Editor-in-Chief. The site has been rebuilt from the ground up, with a new design, improved navigation between sections, and a faster, more mobile-friendly reading experience.

As part of the relaunch, Recombu has strengthened its editorial team, with award-winning journalist Sam Cross joining as Editor from T3, and Max Parker as Editor-in-Chief. The site has been rebuilt from the ground up, with a new design, improved navigation between sections, and a faster, more mobile-friendly reading experience.

"Recombu is a brand with a lot of heritage and even more potential. I'm excited to take the reins and broaden the brand into new areas like fashion and culture, making it a one-stop shop to learn about everything luxurious," said Editor Sam Cross.

"Getting to help rebuild and refresh the iconic Recombu brand is exactly the kind of challenge I love. I'm genuinely excited about the team we've brought together with Sam, and even more excited for readers to see what we've got planned. There's a lot of history with this site, and hopefully we can continue that," said Editor-in-Chief Max Parker.

The new Recombu will launch with a full slate of content across core sections, including: Style, Lifestyle, Health, Technology and Travel. It'll also continue the site's heritage in automotive coverage, which was previously helmed by former Top Gear host Rory Reid.

"Recombu has always had a strong reputation and a loyal readership, and this relaunch takes the brand to a completely new level. Broadening into fashion, culture and lifestyle alongside its heritage in auto and tech gives us a much bigger canvas to serve modern readers, and it fits squarely with our strategy at CANDR of building distinctive, audience-first brands. With Max and Sam leading the editorial team, I have no doubt Recombu is going to become a daily destination for a much wider audience", said CANDR Media Group CEO Chris Dicker.

Recombu joins CANDR Media Group's portfolio of consumer titles, which includes Trusted Reviews, The Ambient, Get Sweat Go and What Digital Camera, further strengthening the group's position across technology, wellness and lifestyle media.

About Recombu: Recombu is a US-focused digital publisher covering Auto, Lifestyle, Fashion, Culture and Tech, providing readers with expert reviews, news and buying advice. Recombu is part of CANDR Media Group.

About CANDR Media Group: CANDR Media Group is a Global digital publishing group whose portfolio includes Trusted Reviews, The Ambient, Get Sweat Go, What Digital Camera and Recombu, reaching millions of readers each month across technology, wellness and lifestyle content.

Contact: Max Parker: max.parker@recombu.com

Sam Cross: sam.cross@recombu.com

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