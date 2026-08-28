Omni Bridgeway reports record FY26 results in its 40th year

SYDNEY, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), the leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to legal assets, today released its results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2026 (FY26), reporting record cash investment proceeds and record new commitments, and achieving or exceeding each of the targets set for the year.

Highlights

A milestone year: FY26 marks 40 years since the founding of the business and 25 years since listing on the ASX, underscoring Omni Bridgeway's long-standing track record, deep sector expertise and globally scaled platform, which has realised strong uncorrelated returns across several market cycles.

FY26 marks 40 years since the founding of the business and 25 years since listing on the ASX, underscoring Omni Bridgeway's long-standing track record, deep sector expertise and globally scaled platform, which has realised strong uncorrelated returns across several market cycles. Fund capital formation: Achieved the US$1 billion Funds 4 and 5 Series II capital raise, with A$862 million of new third-party capital added during FY26.

Achieved the US$1 billion Funds 4 and 5 Series II capital raise, with A$862 million of new third-party capital added during FY26. Record new commitments: A$712.2 million in new commitments, up 38% on FY25, expected to add A$564.4 million in fair value over their life.

A$712.2 million in new commitments, up 38% on FY25, expected to add A$564.4 million in fair value over their life. Record investment proceeds: Cash investment proceeds of A$350.5 million, up 49% on FY25, from 80 full and partial completions at a 2.3x MOIC and a 105% fair value conversion ratio.

Cash investment proceeds of A$350.5 million, up 49% on FY25, from 80 full and partial completions at a 2.3x MOIC and a 105% fair value conversion ratio. AUM growth: Assets under management grew to A$5.9 billion, a 14% compound annual growth rate since FY24.

Assets under management grew to A$5.9 billion, a 14% compound annual growth rate since FY24. Financial results: Statutory NPAT of A$45.9 million; OBL-only EBIT of A$49.4 million and net cash generation of A$22.4 million.

Statutory NPAT of A$45.9 million; OBL-only EBIT of A$49.4 million and net cash generation of A$22.4 million. Operational discipline: Cash operating expenses of A$67.1 million were 16% below the A$80 million budget and 20% below FY25, while fee income grew 17% to A$35.4 million, achieving the FY26 target and lifting cost coverage to 53% (FY25: 36%).



Omni Bridgeway Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Raymond van Hulst, said:

"Where FY25 was a year of transformation, FY26 was a year of execution. We set clear targets for the year - on operating expenditure, fee income, cost coverage and capital formation - and achieved or exceeded each of them, alongside record cash investment proceeds and record new commitments.

Investment performance continued to be strong, with completions again closely aligned to reported fair values and realised outcomes - evidence of continued discipline in underwriting and valuation.

FY26 also marks 40 years since the founding of our business and 25 years since our listing on the ASX. In an industry consolidating around a small number of institutional-grade platforms, a four-decade track record, built through multiple economic cycles is the single most difficult asset to replicate.

Omni Bridgeway is debt free, covering its operating costs from realised income, managing a record book with a materially lower cost base, and holding a fully raised flagship fund programme in a growing but consolidating market. With an elevated pipeline and improving terms on new commitments, that is a good position from which to start FY27."

Investor and Media Contacts

Media

Naomi Barber, Director, Business Development & Marketing

+61 421 371 844, nbarber@omnibridgeway.com

Investor Relations

Nathan Kandapper, Global Head of Investor Relations

+61 403 941 502, nkandapper@omnibridgeway.com

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is the leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to legal assets, with over A$5.9bn in assets under management across multiple funds. Founded in 1986 and listed on the ASX since 2001, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple decades and economic cycles. With a team of ~160 professionals operating in over 20 locations and 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified platform for originating, underwriting and managing legal assets and risk across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.