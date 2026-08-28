EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Stunt Icon/Martial Arts Pioneer James Lew Passes



28.08.2026 / 01:26 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - August 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The martial arts world has lost a true titan. James Lew, a trailblazer whose artistry, athleticism, and vision reshaped both traditional martial arts and Hollywood stunt production, has passed away at the age of 73. A pioneer in every sense of the word, Lew revolutionized competitive martial arts as the inventor of the creative kata. His dynamic movement, precision, and flair dominated the tournament circuit for years, setting a new standard for generations of practitioners to come. In recognition of his profound impact and legacy, he was inducted into the Martial Arts History Museum's Hall of Fame in 2002. Lew's journey in front of the lens began as a model for Inside Kung Fu magazine. That early spotlight soon evolved into a decades-long career as one of the most respected stunt choreographers and action stars in cinema history. Sharing the screen with legends like Jet Li and Kurt Russell, he delivered unforgettable fight sequences across a vast filmography - including classics such as Star Trek, Lethal Weapon 4, Timecop, Rush Hour, Action Jackson, and his hilarious, iconic scene in Hot Shots! Part Deux. Beyond performing, Lew was a creative force behind the camera and on the screen. He hosted a highly rated martial arts show, wrote and produced his own comedy feature 18 Fingers of Death!, and earned a Primetime Emmy Award in 2017 for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for his groundbreaking work on Marvel's Luke Cage. "James Lew was bigger than life. He was a quiet man who exploded on film. He was a strong supporter of the museum since its beginning. We have lost a true icon of the martial arts industry," shared Martial Arts History Museum president Michael Matsuda. Honoring his incredible journey, the museum previously produced a documentary capturing his life, history, and achievements. James Lew leaves behind an enduring legacy written in movement, mentorship, and cinematic history. He will be deeply missed, but his influence will echo through the martial arts and film communities forever. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum





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