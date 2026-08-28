Morphy Richards Showcases 90 Years of Smart Ideas at IFA Berlin 2026

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy Richards, the British premium small appliance brand celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2026, will showcase its latest innovations at IFA Berlin 2026 from September 4-8. At Hall 6.1-102 of Messe Berlin, the brand will present a portfolio of new products spanning kitchen solutions, home living and air treatment, highlighting how nine decades of design heritage continue to inspire innovation for modern lifestyles.

Forged by Time. Inspired by Tomorrow

Founded in 1936 by Donal Morphy and Charles Richards, Morphy Richards envisioned a world where everyone could enjoy high-quality, well-designed electrical appliances. Over the following decades, the brand evolved alongside changing lifestyles and consumer needs, building a reputation for combining practical functionality with thoughtful design.

As Morphy Richards marks its 90th anniversary in 2026, that legacy is reflected in the milestone theme, "Forged by Time. Inspired by Tomorrow." The theme captures both the experience accumulated over nine decades and the brand's forward-looking approach to product innovation.

"Ninety years represents both a significant milestone and a responsibility to continue evolving," said Martin Guo, Global Director at Morphy Richards. "The philosophy that inspired Morphy Richards in 1936 remains relevant today: creating products that address real household needs and make daily life easier. As lifestyles continue to change, we remain focused on developing practical and meaningful solutions for modern living."

90 Years of Smart Ideas

At IFA Berlin 2026, Morphy Richards will bring its 90th-anniversary story to life under the exhibition theme "90 Years of Smart Ideas," celebrating the brand's enduring philosophy, "Smart Ideas for Your Life." The showcase highlights how 90 years of design heritage continue to inspire innovations that address the evolving needs of modern living.

A key highlight is the S1 Pro Ductless Portable Air Conditioner, a next-generation cooling solution designed for flexible, installation-free comfort. Its hose-free design, airflow of up to 8 m/s, and four-way oscillation deliver fast, targeted cooling, while integrated air conditioning, fan, and dehumidification functions provide year-round versatility. Smart control options, including app, remote, and touch-panel operation, enhance convenience and are complemented by environmentally conscious refrigerants tailored to regional markets. The S1 Lite will also be on display as a more compact option, featuring the same hose-free, plug-and-play approach to cooling.

In the kitchen category, Morphy Richards will showcase the Fusion Kettle and Fusion Toaster, combining retro-inspired aesthetics with contemporary functionality. Together with the newly launched UK product ranges, the Clay and Cassini collections, they reflect a growing focus on appliances that seamlessly blend performance with home décor. The Fusion collection was recognized at IFA 2025 as one of Gadget Flow's "Best of IFA" selections, underscoring its appeal to both design-conscious and practical consumers.

Additional highlights include the InfuseChill Flavored Ice Maker, which lets users create flavoured ice from coffee, juice, soft drinks and other beverages for more creative frozen drinks, and the Fully Automatic Coffee Machine, bringing café-style convenience home. These innovations demonstrate Morphy Richards' ongoing commitment to developing practical solutions for evolving lifestyles.

"This year's portfolio reflects how everyday needs are evolving," said Calvin, Product Director at Morphy Richards. "Whether it's creating comfort in warmer environments, simplifying food preparation, or bringing greater convenience into the home, every product on display has been developed around real-life use cases. The collections demonstrate how smart ideas can continue to improve everyday experiences in meaningful ways."

As Morphy Richards marks 90 years of innovation, IFA Berlin 2026 offers an opportunity to celebrate its heritage while exploring the future of everyday living. Discover 90 Years of Smart Ideas at Hall 6.1-102 or learn more at https://morphyrichards.com/pages/ifa2026.

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