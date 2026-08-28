Singclean 2nd Leaders Summit Charts New Course in Global Aesthetics

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted within the IMCAS China Conference venue at W Shanghai - The Bund, Singclean 2nd International Medical Aesthetic Leaders Summit themed "Global Vision, Embark on a New Chapter" came to a successful conclusion.

Gathering top global doctors and industry partners, the summit built a cross-border professional dialogue platform. Experts delivered in-depth speeches on Singfiller and Singderm dermal fillers, covering injection techniques, aesthetic solutions and raw material quality control, charting pathways toward standardized and high-quality industry development.

Precision Shaping in Three Key Zones

Dr. Zhu Yuan, a leading Chinese skeletal aesthetics expert, shared precision injection strategy for comprehensive aesthetic design, focusing on shoulder reshaping, tear trough plumping and lip augmentation. She proposed an innovative combined technique to balance contour beauty and dynamic naturality.

Praising Singfiller, she noted its stable shaping, natural resilience and excellent compatibility with collagen and regenerative materials, fully meeting dynamic aesthetic needs.

Customized Plans via Four-Dimensional Assessment

Dr. Diogo Melo, a renowned Brazilian plastic surgeon, introduced full-face hyaluronic acid treatment based on a four-dimensional facial assessment of chronological stage, facial pattern, skeletal profile and treatment timeline. He emphasized abandoning stereotyped treatments and standardized phased procedures.

He affirmed that Singderm's superior support and deformation resistance perfectly adapts to the needs of different diagnostic and treatment stages-including skeletal reconstruction, volume augmentation, and fine micro-adjustments-helping to achieve long-lasting, natural, and individualized aesthetic outcomes.

Raw-Material Excellence as Quality Foundation

Mr. Antoine Clavier-Choo, Chief Commercial Officer APAC, HTL Biotechnology-a global leader in pharma-grade biopolymers, underscored the raw material quality behind Singfiller and Singderm-drawing directly from HTL's HA supply. Sourced from French facilities under stringent international pharmaceutical regulations, it is produced via proprietary fermentation and multi-stage purification to yield high-purity fibers.

With more than 30 years of zero batch recalls and manufacturing operations regularly audited by leading healthcare companies worldwide, HTL delivers fibers with consistent quality and reliability.

Looking Ahead

The summit marks a key milestone in Singclean's globalization and academic development. Moving forward, Singclean will deepen global supply chain cooperation, prioritize technological innovation and clinical academia, build an open cross-border exchange platform for physicians, and deliver high-standard aesthetic services to boost the sustainable and innovative development of the global medical aesthetics industry.

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