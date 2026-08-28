AVIXA's InfoComm EDGE Collective in Dubai Will Bring Together Leaders Shaping Connected Environments

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIXA is excited to announce it will host InfoComm EDGE Collective, an invitation-only executive forum for the leaders who commission, design, and deliver tomorrow's connected environments. Taking place in Dubai on November 3, 2026, at Address Sky View, this first-of-its-kind immersive event will bring together strategic influencers, senior-level end users, consultants, and technology integrators from across multiple vertical markets. Applications for invitations to attend are now open, and a limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available.

Click here to apply to attend.

"InfoComm EDGE Collective will be a unique opportunity to convene the leaders responsible for shaping the future of connected environments in the GCC," said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, CEO of AVIXA. "By fostering collaboration and the exchange of ideas, the event will explore how pro AV can drive productivity, engagement, and regional growth while contributing to our vision for InfoComm EDGE 2027."

From enhancing human enablement and productivity to strengthening performance under pressure and investor confidence, InfoComm EDGE Collective will focus on accelerating measurable outcomes through the use of pro AV as a strategic asset. Through a collaborative, co-created format, participants will actively define the role integrated AV can play in supporting regional growth and long-term value creation.

"True to the spirit of the InfoComm EDGE event we announced earlier this year, InfoComm EDGE Collective will be the first event in AVIXA's long history to have been co-created with the end-user and decision-maker community," continued Labuskes.

"Over the past few months, we have established an in-region End User Council which has assessed activation submissions from AVIXA's design and integration company members using a number of carefully considered evaluation criteria. The result will be a single activation where attendees can interact with complete solutions across a range of connected environments - not just test individual product performance."

Three connected environments - one integrated story

InfoComm EDGE Collective attendees will experience three connected environments designed to show how pro AV enables modern organizations to perform when it matters most.

Command and Control: How pro AV improves situational awareness, accelerates decision-making, and maintains operational continuity under pressure.





How pro AV improves situational awareness, accelerates decision-making, and maintains operational continuity under pressure. Operational Collaboration: How pro AV enables seamless communication and confident decision-making across distributed organisations.





How pro AV enables seamless communication and confident decision-making across distributed organisations. Engagement and Learning: How pro AV transforms communication, content interaction, learning, and participation through immersive environments and delivery platforms.

InfoComm EDGE Collective will also feature an executive networking lunch, followed by keynotes from regional and international leaders, trailblazing case studies, and a series of executive roundtable discussions under Chatham House Rules.

Attendees will then be encouraged to continue the conversation with the wider GCC AV channel community at Pro AVL Connect, the established regional networking event which will be co-located with InfoComm EDGE Collective for the first time, and will take place on the 54th floor of Address Sky View.

Following InfoComm EDGE Collective, InfoComm EDGE 2027 will take place October 27-28 next year at the Festival Arena, Dubai. The two-day experiential event will feature a series of activations, designed, built, and staffed by the local integration community, supported by a network of branded solutions to facilitate deeper exploration and networking. Attendees will discover how integrated pro AV enables the workplaces, mission-critical operations, education, entertainment, and destination experiences shaping tomorrow's world.

Download: InfoComm EDGE Collective logo

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit www.avixa.org.

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