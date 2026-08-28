Nextnova Solar, a solar cell manufacturing company based in Oklahoma City, has announced plans to open a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in a 42,550 m2 building in nearby Yukon, Oklahoma. The company plans to begin work on the facility in November 2026, with mass production starting in March 2027. Nextnova says the facility will initially require 300 workers, but notes that the facility has the potential to scale to 5 GW of annual capacity with demand, which may result in additional employment. In public-facing materials on its website, the company touts its fully integrated Manufacturing ...

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