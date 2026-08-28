A federal jury in a North Carolina U.S. District Court has awarded electrical balance of systems (EBOS) provider Shoals more than $96.38 million in damages in its case against its competitor, Voltage Energy. The jury found Voltage willfully infringed on two patents covering Shoals's Big Lead Assembly trunk bus technology when it imported its LYNX trunk bus products into the U.S., ultimately awarding the money based on lost profits and price erosion suffered by Shoals as a result of the infringement. Because the jury determined the infringement was willful, the court has the discretion to increase ...

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