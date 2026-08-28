Solar represents around 98% of new energy capacity installed in Colombia since 2022, when a National Development Plan began to prioritize a shift away from fossil fuels. "The country is no longer in an early adoption phase: solar energy has become the main source of growth in new installed power capacity," said José Miguel Hernandez, business development leader at Medellín-headquartered project developer Celsia Energía. Similar to other more advanced solar markets, Colombia now faces increasing challenges with integrating new solar generation into its grid, and is looking to energy storage for ...

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