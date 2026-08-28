Circus SE (WKN: A2YN35 ISIN: DE000A2YN355 XETRA: CA1)today announces the commercial launch of Circus Pods, a standardized ingredient and supply chain infrastructure developed specifically for the company's autonomous sustainment robotic systems, for both defence and commercial use.

The proprietary ingredient system and AI-driven supply chain are already live across seven European countries, including Ukraine, with more than 30 ingredients. They support Circus' entire robotics portfolio and already run across the majority of active customers and deployed robots. Circus Pods create the world's first system of their kind in autonomous sustainment, giving robotic-based meal production a single global standard at scale.

Nikolas Bullwinkel, Founder CEO of Circus, said: "Think of it like Nespresso capsules: a system that standardizes operational handling, quality and taste across every robotic system we deploy globally. Additionally, Pods turn every system into a continuously expanding revenue platform."

The new ingredient and supply chain layer adds an additional high-margin recurring revenue stream beyond the software stream through CircusOS. Every dish cooked by Circus robots is executed based on Circus Pods, so revenue scales with both fleet size and system utilization.

Each Pod is scanned and processed automatically, cutting manual preparation and daily operator handling time by approximately 80%. Every scan feeds Circus' AI models in real time, closing the loop between robotics, software, and ingredient supply.

Pods are manufactured, asset-light, by specialized food-production partners to Circus specifications and distributed through a global supply chain; Circus owns and coordinates the platform, while partners handle production and logistics.

Following field testing with selected customers, including the German Armed Forces, Circus Pods are now the standard ingredient layer and will become mandatory across all operating systems over the second half of this year.

ABOUT CIRCUS SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a German dual-use technology company developing proprietary AI models, autonomous robotic sustainment systems, and a central operating platform for civilian and defence applications. With a globally active portfolio of autonomous meal supply robotics and high-volume serial production live, Circus is building the infrastructure for autonomous food supply on a mission to fuel humanity.

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Contacts:

IR CONTACT

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE



Email: ir@circus-group.com

Website: www.circus-group.com